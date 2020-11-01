By BERNIE BUESCHER and JOSH PENRY
When we represented Mesa County and the Western Slope in the state legislature several years back, we didn’t agree on every issue, as longtime readers of this opinion page will remember well. But we nearly always agreed on the issues that were important to rural Colorado and the Western Slope. Like more than 130 organizations and so many leaders from all parts of our great state, we find ourselves in agreement that Amendment B is critical to our great state — and for rural Colorado, the choice is even clearer.
Amendment B repeals a failed creation of Denver and Boulder politicians written in 1982 — the so-called Gallagher amendment. While the measure might have made sense at some point along the way, today Gallagher’s arcane formulas penalize rural Colorado, and, worst of all, punish small businesses, farms, and ranches with out-of-control property tax bills.
Gallagher isn’t the taxpayer protection that some have tried to paint it as. Gallagher triggers massive tax increases on the state’s small businesses year after year after year. It’s the Taxpayers Bill of Rights that protects homeowners from run-a-way property taxes. Amendment B honors TABOR’s requirement that increases in property tax rates can only happen with a vote of the people.
And Gallagher doesn’t restrain the growth of state government in Denver, either. Gallagher is a statewide formula that mandates how local governments fund police and fire protection, and a range of services at the local level. Under Gallagher, local governments are required to shift property tax rates based on trends in the Denver-Boulder real estate market.
Amendment B has won far-reaching bipartisan support — GOP leaders like Walker Stapleton, Hank Brown, former Attorney General John Suthers, and former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, as well as the support of every living Democratic governor, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Rural Schools Coalition and the League of Women Voters — because the Gallagher Amendment simply doesn’t make sense anymore.
For western Colorado voters, the choice is clear.
Police and fire protection is important to western Colorado. Gallagher automatically cuts funding that pays firefighters. Fire chiefs throughout the state have sounded the alarm that if Gallagher remains, reductions in service and even permanent closures of fire protection districts in rural Colorado are assured. Colorado’s Fraternal Order of Police, which also supports B, has said the same thing. Amendment B will stabilize budgets for departments that are the first, and in some cases only, line of defense for many communities.
Jobs are important to western Colorado. Gallagher threatens to make it even harder for our local businesses to stay afloat amid the pandemic-caused recession. Earlier this year, Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee described the problem: “When Gallagher first passed, for every $1 of property tax paid by a homeowner in Colorado, a non-residential taxpayer (small business, farm, ranch) paid $1.38. Today non-residential taxpayers pay over $4 for each dollar paid by homeowners, and if Amendment B doesn’t pass, they will soon pay nearly $5.”
Without Amendment B, an independent study by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found Gallagher will trigger up to $270 million in local tax increases next year.
Besieged and beleaguered by the COVID shutdowns, local businesses don’t need a property tax increase now.
Health and safety are important to western Colorado. Amendment B stabilizes budgets of rural hospital and ambulance districts and local law enforcement. Compare that to Gallagher which defunds these critical services and our front-line health care professionals and law enforcement officers.
As we can attest, the solutions provided by Amendment B make sense for voters all across the spectrum. But agreement about the urgent need for Amendment B isn’t just confined to policy wonks and politicos. The Colorado Farm Bureau and the Boulder Area Labor Council are a Yes on B. Colorado State Fire Chiefs, Colorado Professional Firefighters, and the Fraternal Order of Police are a Yes on B. The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce joins chambers in Denver, Colorado Springs, Fruita, Greeley, Basalt and many others as a Yes on B. Support Main Street, support police and firefighters, support hospitals, support farms and ranches, and support keeping property taxes low for homeowners and fairer for businesses. Vote Yes on Amendment B.
Josh Penry is a Republican and former member of the Colorado House of Representatives and Colorado Senate, and a strategist for the Amendment B Campaign. Bernie Buescher is a Democrat and former member of the Colorado House of Representatives, a former Colorado Secretary of State and was an early architect of the legislation to refer Amendment B to the ballot.