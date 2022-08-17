By STEVE ERKENBRACK
America is undeniably divided. Unlike our great divisions of the past around slavery, civil rights, war and peace, today there is no one definitive issue that drives us apart. Just an undefined foreboding that a few loud, extreme voices on the outer edge of the other side speak for a segment large enough to matter.
Insights can often be found in history. And sometimes two lenses are needed for optimum vision, as anyone with bifocals can attest. I spent recent months reading two histories of the United States, written by very different scholars who view the country from polar ideological perspectives: William Bennett, the conservative former Secretary of Education under Ronald Reagan, and Jill Lepore, a liberal Professor of History at Harvard.
The lenses align
Bennett authored “America: The Last Best Hope” in which he charts the uniqueness of our history, and its unprecedented foundation of putting the people in charge of the government and imbuing citizens with freedom and unchallengeable rights to sometimes tell the government, “No.”
Lepore added a dimension with a different perspective in “These Truths: A History of the United States” noting that when Jefferson wrote about “these truths” that all men are created equal and endowed with inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, he and his fellow patriots restricted those rights to white male property owners, excluding most of the people in the country.
Bennett and Lepore each chart a course through the American centuries, and find many points in common. Lepore joins Bennett in praising the courage of the colonists; Bennett joins Lepore in lamenting the tragedy of Reconstruction and Jim Crow. Each presents an insightful view of our history, through very different lenses of complements and criticisms. Until the 1960s.
The lenses diverge
As the authors move into contemporary times, each presents a strikingly different view of America. Bennett recounts the 60s as a remarkable decade, with Kennedy’s generational change and technological wonders that drove the economy. America’s leaders created the Peace Corps and faced down the Soviet Union over the Cuban Missile Crisis, then enacted Civil Rights, Voting Rights, Medicare, and Medicaid. Bennett ends his assessment of the decade with America’s breathtaking accomplishment of landing on the moon. But he never mentions the shooting of Freedom Riders in the South or that rivers were so polluted they caught on fire… repeatedly.
Lepore sees another side to the decade, noting the widening gap between rich and poor, and the widening war in Vietnam. She recounts race riots, student riots, bombings in Birmingham churches that killed children, and the assassinations of two Kennedys and a King. But she overlooks the Test Ban Treaty, the advent of color television, and the Fair Housing Act prohibiting discrimination against people of color.
Both authors give a nod to the other perspective. Lepore notes the optimism, liberalism and generational change of Kennedy. Bennett writes a few pages about the “Annus Horribilis of 1968.” But their overall perspectives are diametrically opposed, as if each is assessing a different country at a different time.
Thriving with multiple lenses
Those of us who were sentient in the 60s know that each perspective is true. The facts presented by both Bennett and Lepore are indisputable. If you read either book, you will gain knowledge. But to get a clear and complete picture of the 1960s, you must read both.
There is a reason for this. When conveying human events through human voices, human beings evaluate information through the personal perspective of their backgrounds, forged in philosophy and honed in individual experiences. This phenomenon of subjectivism is exacerbated in time-sensitive news reporting. Fox News and the Wall Street Journal have one perspective; the New York Times and CNN have another. As they relate the facts of the news cycle, some things are emphasized, some are minimized and some are excluded altogether. The result is news that meshes with a preordained narrative designed to fit their customers’ comfort to keep them coming back, which has led to an ever-widening gap in America.
People who disagree with us make us think more than those who agree. But many of us prefer to get our news only from our own side, now that a plethora of choices make that possible. Why ponder a different perspective when facts are available from a cozy, non-challenging source?
Why? Because that is how the Founders of our nation envisaged democracy. Their vision grew out of the disputes in town halls in New England and debates in Williamsburg. Democracy is not for the faint of heart or lazy of mind. The Founders wanted the body politic exercised, if not exorcized. If the other side is misconstruing things, argue your case.
To engage effectively, you must face the facts presented by the other side; and to see them clearly, you will need to use more than your familiar and comfortable single lens. Those with bifocals know that there may be a period of adjustment when starting to use more than one lens, but that is ultimately followed by a clearer vision of reality.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.