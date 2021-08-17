More than 552,000 people are homeless today in the United States, all wondering where they are going to rest next.
The right to rest should not be a legal issue as we are all humans and as humans, we have a system that requires rest in order to function. However, as most everything has become a legal issue, so has having the right to rest.
Sherry Cole from Grand Valley Peace and Justice says that the right to rest is a constitutional right. However, legislators have tried to pass the “right to rest” bill at least twice through the Colorado Legislature. The last time the bill was introduced and failed to pass was in 2018.
According to the 2021 point in time count, Mesa county has a total of 359 homeless persons. There are 150 beds in the Pathways Village Family Shelter, about 70 in the Homeward Bound homeless shelter, and maybe 20-25 at the Rescue Mission. That’s 240 to 245 beds for our homeless population to rest in. The issue is that despite having that many beds for our homeless population to rest in, that is only for individuals or families who meet certain criteria. For example, someone who has an animal cannot stay at any of the shelters or if they have major medical needs that’s not an option either.
One solution would be creating a “Tents to Tiny Homes” community. This solution could offer many different supports for our homeless population. The idea would be for a community to be built in a central location in town that would offer the homeless population privacy and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.
Cole and others with like-minded organizations have been working together on a project just like this for our community. Not only could this help clean up the parks, it would help people find the services that they are eligible for while feeling safe in a community with individuals and families much like themselves.
One thing that I have learned working with our vulnerable population is that the homeless population has a culture in and of itself. They tend to stick together in groups to watch each other’s backs and help one another.
