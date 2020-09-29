By RICK WAGNER
It’s usually a nice gesture when an elected official sends someone a postcard encouraging them to participate in the responsibilities of citizenship, but in the case of some officials, their effort is not as appreciated as they hoped.
Case in point: Colorado’s secretary of state, Jena Griswold, a Democrat elected to the office in 2018, but who is such an industrious worker that she seemingly is still running for the job. But more about that later.
Recently her office made national news because Ms. Griswold is so zealous in her desire to get people to vote in Colorado’s all-mail 2020 election that she sent a postcard to Karen Anderson’s mother, urging her to vote.
What a nice gesture — and it would have been seriously considered if Karen Anderson’s mother had not passed away four years ago. Unfortunately, even if the notice had gone out before her demise, the request would not have been very appropriate — at least under the laws that some of us still think apply — because, according to Ms. Anderson, her mother had not, “lived, voted, owned property, worked, or done anything other than visit Colorado since 1967.”
So, the question Ms. Anderson asked was: Where is the secretary of state’s office getting its lists of possible voters? Evidently, her mother’s death certificate was issued out of Colorado because she had passed away while visiting, but if that is where the information came from, it seems worse than the other scenarios one might imagine.
But the nonresident deceased are not the only people Ms. Griswold’s office was encouraging to vote. An investigation conducted by CBS4 in Denver found a dozen instances of the cards being sent to people who legally aren’t allowed to vote — at least not now but the times are changing with the hard work of progressive state legislatures and selectively chosen judges.
The CBS affiliate found cards had been sent to six noncitizen migrant workers, a British citizen someone from Lebanon — the country, not the town in Pennsylvania or Oregon.
This was all some sort of mistake a spokesman for Griswold’s office quickly pointed out, stating they sent out 750,000 of these postcards and they expected 10% of the people receiving them to register to vote.
There are several parts of that statement, both implicit and explicit, that are troubling. The first one is the question asked by Ms. Anderson about her deceased mother. Where are they getting their information? The second troubling part is with this kind of rock-solid information and mindfulness, they’re sending out 750,000 postcards, which you, gentle reader are paying to be printed processed and delivered.
Here’s some irony if you’re interested in such things: This is the same Jena Griswold who on Sept. 12 filed a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service for sending postcards out to a number of states with information about voter registration timing that was incorrect or unnecessary; mainly because Colorado has a system that sends a ballot to anyone they think might be a registered voter. It’s not clear how they sort out the living from the dead or where these possible voters are living now.
That is especially disturbing considering the metaphorical high horse our secretary of state was riding while blasting problems with the postcard sent by the Postal Service in her lawsuit. She declares, “These false statements will confuse Colorado voters, likely causing otherwise-eligible voters to wrongly believe that they may not participate in the upcoming election. This attempt at voter suppression violates the United States Constitution and federal statutes and must be stopped immediately.”
So, if I decipher this correctly, sending out postcards that encourage otherwise ineligible folks to believe that they may participate in the upcoming election is OK but the Postal Service encouraging people in a number of states to remember to request absentee ballots, even though not necessary in Colorado, needs to be immediately restrained to save the Constitution.
Frankly, as time wears on it seems if someone needs to be restrained in their actions around voting it is our secretary of state — who has shown herself to be an astonishing partisan.
Her still-active campaign website continues to solicit donations, at least according to the last request I received in June, which among other things said, “I am working to correct this misinformation and encourage other states to adopt vote by mail. We are making good headway, but I need your help to go head to head with Trump’s constant falsehoods. Can I count on your support?” You can donate to her effort using your ActBlue account.
It’s just a guess, but I think our secretary of state is going to become even more of an issue – probably around the first part of November.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.