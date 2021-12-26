Want to save newspapers, restore civility in discourse and rescue our republic?
I have come to believe there is one root cause of our problems, and therefore, one clean solution.
First, a little background on libel law. Libel is a tort that gives rise to liability when someone publishes something they know to be false that harms another person. The person who has been libeled then has a cause of action to redress the damage caused.
Here is an example close to home. If this newspaper were to publish a letter from Tommy claiming that Jimmy was a known pedophile (even though Tommy has no basis for such an accusation), Jimmy would have a cause of action for libel against Tommy.
Importantly, Jimmy would also have a cause of action for libel against this newspaper as the publishing medium. The Daily Sentinel would be the prime target and would likely be facing a significant judgment for having published something false that damaged Jimmy.
The Daily Sentinel would be on the hook for 100 percent of the damage to Jimmy even though Tommy wrote the nasty letter. This is why we reserve the right to edit letters we receive — it’s for our own protection from liability for libel. It’s also why some letters and “You Said Its” never see the light of day.
Let’s play out the same scenario, but through Facebook: Tommy types into his computer that Jimmy is a known pedophile and hits “post.” Facebook publishes it for the world to see. Jimmy suffers enormous damage to his reputation, loses his job, his marriage and everything else that matters to him. He files a libel claim against Tommy and Facebook.
Tommy is broke, so an enormous judgment against him is meaningless. Facebook, however, is worth billions upon billions.
But Facebook walks away unscathed. Facebook is immune from libel due to a federal law known as section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which immunizes internet service providers and big tech companies from liability and allows them to moderate content on their platforms as they see fit.
The operative 26 words in the law are: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”
That’s the nut of the problem. Facebook is not a “publisher,” under the law so it isn’t responsible for content it disseminates to the world. It can advance all manner of misinformation, disinformation and patent untruths without the slightest remorse or consequence.
Keep in mind, it certainly edits what appears on its platform. Try posting nudity or a direct threat on Facebook. It will be down in minutes.
Yet, you’ve got a theory that Bill Gates created the coronavirus or that celebrities drink the blood of American children to remain youthful? Fair game! This is the marketplace of ideas and what’s wrong with mixing in some conspiracy theories with our reliable news?
Turns out that humans aren’t capable of responsibly handling this kind of power. The old saying that a lie circles the earth before the truth can get its pants on remains true, except social media accelerates this truism to light speed. Literally.
Look at where we are for a moment. We just endured a coup attempt on the nation’s capital. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans believe the 2020 election was rigged. We can’t agree on basic facts. We have a county clerk who broke into her own election office to try to prove the election system is gameable. Rates of depression among American teenagers have increased 50 percent in the last 10 years.
We have lost a shared truth.
It’s time to state the obvious: Section 230’s immunity is failed public policy. It’s hurting us, and it’s time to amend the law. Make Facebook and those like it hire editors and be responsible for the content they advance. At this newspaper, we talk about libel every single day. We are extremely careful about what we publish and what we don’t publish.
We don’t need new law; we simply need existing libel law to apply to Big Tech. Consider what happened when people began claiming, without basis, that Dominion voting machines had flipped votes from one candidate to another.
Dominion filed libel lawsuits. The misinformation espoused on media subject to libel law like TV, radio and newspapers stopped immediately.
There is the solution.
Jay Seaton is the publisher of The Daily Sentinel. He can be reached at jay.seaton@gjsentinel.com