By POLLY KENNEDY
As we gathered during the Fourth of July celebrations and bid farewell to yet another year under the shadow of the pandemic, I wanted to shine a light on all the good I see around me every day.
As I close out my second and a half year as Family Health West’s Grant Writer, I am in awe at the tremendous skill, dedication and compassion of our staff, physicians and countless volunteers. They take pride in providing excellent care, and it shows each and every day. Since February of 2020, our amazing team members have worked tirelessly (and with great risk) to ensure proper and timely care during the pandemic.
The last couple of years they helped lead the way in a daunting vaccination drive and helped make a dramatic difference in the quality of life for so many. From providing free sports physicals to local student-athletes to offering a Post COVID Recovery Program, we have kept our heads and hearts focused on our amazing rural community.
In an effort to communicate more clearly and efficiently with the community, we also launched a new website, allowing greater ease of use and increased efficiency, as well as a fresh, new rebranding. We’ve also been able to access many funding opportunities during the last two and a half years, from Service Club grants to Telehealth funding. The generosity I have seen from supporters of Family Health West has been heartwarming.
Our biggest accomplishment, however, involved the sheer dedication and belief in our cause shown by an amazing team of health care professionals who showed great patient-centered teamwork. It was no easy task managing both the safety of our employees and the wellbeing of our valued community. But we did it and we continue to with dedication and grace. And we’re all stronger because of it.
While the pandemic will be remembered for its extraordinary challenges, we should all celebrate successes that foretell a bright future for rural health care.
Behind the scenes is the incredible team at the Family Health West Foundation, whose tireless fundraising and organizational efforts help support the programs and services of the hospital. The nonprofit operates independently, in the sense that they have their own focus and goals, but its main purpose is to aid our efforts to provide quality health care in this and future generations. The Foundation is always looking for volunteers and new board members, people who are enthusiastic about our small rural hospital that is so integral to the health in our community.
I am hopeful for a return to a “new normal” and excited about the future of Family Health West. While I feel we are turning the corner, there may be a few bumps along the way. The road to recovery will not happen overnight.
But as we go through that journey, we will continue to improve our facilities, bring the newest in medical technology to this community, and keep our team committed to the health and well-being of anyone who needs our care.
I hope that as you celebrate the end of 2022, you can look back on the two years with a deep breath and a sense of accomplishment — while looking forward with excitement and hope. Here’s to 2023! Family Health West… Together we flourish!
Polly Kennedy is the senior Grant Writer for Family Health West. She’s been with the FHW organization since December 2019. Polly uses her journalism experience and background to write successful grants for the FHW non-profit health care organization and Foundation.