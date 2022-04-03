By JIM SPEHAR
About 20 years ago, a newly-elected Grand Junction City Council member found himself in a bit of a dilemma. The city’s firefighters, wanting to unionize, asked to discuss their effort with him. The city manager and city attorney said “no.” It was only the manager, they said, who should interact with the city’s employees. That fledgling councilor refused any restrictions on his ability to gather information necessary to decide policy matters such as collective bargaining. A compromise was reached and the meeting occurred.
I was that councilman. My memories were triggered by a March 29 Denver Post op-ed by Denver Chamber of Commerce CEO. J.J. Ament about current efforts to allow employees of Colorado’s local governments to unionize. That controversial legislation may or may not be introduced in this legislative session.
Arguments against unions for government employees at any level typically rely on a handful of issues, some emotional and one purely technical as it applies to municipalities.
Playing to emotions, as Ament did, one contention is that public safety workers such as firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement are too critical to be allowed to bargain collectively, an argument based upon fear that their services might be withheld should an ultimate weapon of organized labor, the strike, be utilized. That ignores not only the desire to serve and protect that, in my experiences, motivates those workers, but also the reality that many public sector collective bargaining arrangements deny that option.
It’s often argued that government workers enjoy special status, supposedly secure employment at what some consider exorbitant taxpayer-paid salaries, and thus should be precluded from unionization. But, like private industry pay, most public sector salaries are determined via surveys of similar jobs in similarly-sized communities and that argument also dismisses sometimes frequent turnover in government jobs.
On the technical side, municipalities, whether they are “Home Rule’” or statutory cities, fall back on the argument of “local control.” While it’s important that local communities determine their own destinies and desires in most areas, it can also be an argument of convenience on other issues. I’d suggest the supposition that one class of workers, public employees, should be denied a basic right that allows other workers, if enough of them desire, to band together to collectively negotiate pay and working conditions is one of those issues.
The idea that a majority in any community should be able to deny a minority the opportunity for collective bargaining also seems counter-intuitive to any desire to maintain a “careful balance,” as Ament put it, between workers and their public sector employers.
Rather than tired and outdated arguments against collective bargaining in general and for public employees in particular, it might be helpful to look at today’s realities in the public sectors where it is allowed.
Local governments in Colorado that already allow collective bargaining have not been brought to their knees by outrageous demands from their employees. A majority of states (27) allow collective bargaining by public employees and occasions of strikes and serious disputes, while they sometimes occur elsewhere, are not regular occurrences.
Some 31,000 state employees in Colorado represented by WINS (Workers for Innovative and New Solutions) can now bargain in a productive and meaningful manner with their employers despite arguments similar to Ament’s presented when the Colorado Partnership for Quality Jobs and Services Act became law in 2020. Should that opportunity be denied to 250,000 local government workers in the same state?
Perhaps the best example of how bargaining with local government employees could work occurs right here in Grand Junction. Decades ago, a teacher strike prompted both sides to take another look at how their disputes were settled. Today, the District 51 administrators and the Mesa Valley Education Association meet frequently, not just at contract time, to work jointly on improvements to instruction and student services. The cooperative efforts, including periodic bargaining on employment issues and salaries, have survived multiple leadership changes on both the administrative and teacher sides and the varying makeup of the school board in a politically conservative community.
That’s the modern pattern of public sector collective bargaining here in Colorado, one that need not be feared or demonized.
Jim Spehar worked with county and municipal workers for 12 years as a Mesa County commissioner and as a Grand Junction City Council member and mayor. He served as Colorado Municipal League president from 2006-2007and earlier chaired the Tax and Finance Committee of Colorado Counties Inc. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.