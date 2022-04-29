By GREG WALCHER
If you look up “work ethic” in a dictionary, you find “An ethical principle that places greatest value on hard work and diligence.” There should be a picture of Thelma Hays.
Thelma’s passing on April 11 at the age of 92 leaves a void in the economy, culture, history and way of life of western Colorado. She was universally admired, especially in De Beque, Cameo, Palisade, Clifton and Grand Junction, though she was known well beyond Colorado. In many ways it is the end of an era in Mesa County. I hope it’s not the end of common sense in local community and government agency relationships. But it might be.
Two decades ago, readers of this newspaper followed for several years the Bureau of Reclamation’s indefensible treatment of Thelma, and her patient common sense in dealing with unconscionable bureaucratic arrogance. The final result was the monstrous concrete and steel structure unnecessarily built right in the middle of her family’s historic orchard in De Beque Canyon. Designed as a fish screen to keep endangered fish from entering the government’s Highline Canal, it now spoils one of the great scenic vistas in the Rockies, a picturesque farmstead with the Southwest’s greatest river in the foreground and a backdrop of sheer canyon walls etched by eons of wind and rain.
Thelma had been told it could not be located upstream near the diversion, as other fish screens are usually built, nor downstream by the old power plant. It had to be right on her farm. The controversy reached from the Governor’s office in Denver to the top levels of the Interior Department in Washington, D.C.
Thelma was no troublemaker. She didn’t sue the government. She preferred to reason with officials, employing her well-known hospitality, kindness and common sense. She and her husband, Herb, had raised four children there, but health problems eventually left him unable to do much physical labor. So Thelma took on the work — and the Bureau.
She never knew of any problem with the property line between the farm and the canal, nor did the government. It had been there since 1912, when the government surveyed the land, bought the right-of-way, and built the canal. But in the 1990s, the Bureau planned, as part of the endangered fish passage at the Roller Dam, to install the fish screen in the canal, a mile downstream from the dam (ignoring the advice of State and other experts). The Bureau wanted this parcel of prime farmland, contrary to the fish recovery program’s own rules. Officials decided to displace the family that had been there for 45 years, remove hundreds of productive fruit trees, confiscate the century-old access to the farm and refused to explain why that particular location was needed (miles of that canal cross no farms).
It turned out that the original survey was flawed and canal construction was imperfect. The canal crossed a few feet of Hays property, and the farm used a few feet of government property. The difference of a few feet affected both parties about equally. Among neighbors with common sense, a simple land trade would have resolved it, or an old-fashioned hand shake. But there was no common sense dealing with the Bureau. The Hays were treated like criminal trespassers and offered a deplorable choice. Relinquish half the orchard, and pay the government to access the other half, or lose it all. No planting, burning or spraying — making orchard management impossible — and no access via the only road.
Thelma put on the coffee and invited Bureau staffers to come talk. They came, refused the coffee, and explained that their position was intractable. They wanted “trespassers” off their land and the fish screen was more important than farming — the sole purpose of the canal. Thelma got the State to intervene and the Commissioner of Reclamation had to come from Washington. He negotiated a deal “allowing” the Hays family to stay on their own land, ordering the exchange of quit-claim deeds clearing up property lines. The staff later refused to produce the promised deeds.
Unfortunately, such federal command-and-control horror stories are common. It should be easy to agree on obvious solutions, Thelma maintained, if common sense is employed. It wasn’t and often isn’t. But where a weaker person might have given up, Thelma Hays continued to work, right up to the end, running her farm, selling fruits and vegetables at her popular roadside market and building on her solid reputation as a patriotic American. I’ll miss her and we’ll all miss her example.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.