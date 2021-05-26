It began as a simple trip to North Carolina to take my brother a painting that had hung in our grandmother’s dining room. The picture had wound up in western Colorado 20 years ago when my Dad moved to Grand Junction, after the death of my Mom. My brother mentioned last year that he loved that painting, so I thought it would be appropriate to get it to him for his milestone birthday at the end of April.
A road trip seemed the best way to ensure this emotionally significant work would arrive safely. So, I took three weeks, and headed east. If you’re driving 5,000 miles, you want to do more than deliver a picture. By the time it was over, I had traversed 11 states, re-connecting relationships with seven cousins, five Navy buddies, four nephews, three health-care colleagues, two brothers, and the church where I had been an altar boy. I walked the beaches of the Outer Banks of North Carolina; savored a sunrise on the Atlantic Ocean and a sunset on the Chesapeake Bay; and saw why they are called the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. (It’s the shifting mist that envelopes them.) And I wound up meeting an old friend — America.
Re-discovering Friendship
This was not the America of websites, pundits, or politicians, but the America you find in communities. The America that is defined by relationship, not rancor; by the laughter of old friends, not legislation by old politicians; by common memories, not memes. And, it being spring, by ballgames, whether played amid the monuments of Washington, D.C., or on a minor league field in Sevierville, Tennessee.
It’s an America not found on the interstate, that concrete river of commerce that flows from coast to coast, where the same signs list the same fast-food restaurants and hotel chains serving indistinguishable customers. So, I left highways that begin with the letter “I-,” and took to state roads. It is an America found on local streets, where you can savor breakfast at Uncle Bill’s House of Pancakes outside of St Louis, and an evening walk past Harry Truman’s home on the other side of the state in Independence, Missouri.
In short, it is an America forged by values, not voting patterns. And those values, in turn, are forged in Communities, not Congress.
Re-awakening Relationship
As I traversed those miles, breaking bread and sipping a beer with brothers in the South, nephews on the Chesapeake Bay, health-care colleagues in Maryland and Delaware, cousins at the site of my grandfather’s farm in Virginia, and Academy buddies in Annapolis, I saw one thing emerge time and again: After a year of homebound seclusion with “conversation” coming from Fox News and CNN, we were anxious to reconnect in relationship. A few people — on both sides of the aisle — occasionally began to rant on politics. But it rang hollow and out-of-place, and all but one stopped after a few minutes, concluding: “But that’s not why we’re together tonight.”
These were conversations among people with relationships formed from childhood, or forged in the crucible of careers. We grew those relationships in the soil of the values we shared, not the votes we cast. We helped each other face the harshness of a grandparent or the hazing by upperclassmen at the Naval Academy. We helped each other navigate storms on the Chesapeake, and storms in Congress.
As we reminisced, it occurred to me that what was important, what was lasting, was not ideology or even individual success; it was camaraderie: who stood with you in crisis, because you shared the same values.
The DNA of Western Colorado
Over four decades living in Mesa County, we have witnessed continual lessons in this sharing of common values. We saw it as we navigated repeated boom-and-bust economic cycles. We saw it as Jim Robb, Bill Ela and Brian Mahoney led the transformation of the Colorado Riverfront. We saw it for many years in a collaborative health-care delivery system that would send people to the Mayo Clinic when necessary because we wanted our neighbors to have the care they needed more than we wanted to maximize a bottom line.
And we see it every May in JUCO, the Junior College World Series. This remarkable tournament, forged by Sam Suplizio and Jay Tolman, then enhanced by Jamie Hamilton, with help from hundreds of volunteers, uniquely embodies the values of this community.
After a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, JUCO returns this weekend. I will be in the stands for Game 1, along with my old friend, Larry Beckner, just as we have been at the first game every year since 1983 when — around the 5th inning — we decided to form a law firm, and wound up forming the links of relationship with the values that bind us.
So, come the weekend, you might consider turning off the TV, setting down the smart phone, and joining the community at the ballpark. If you look around, you may just bump into an old friend … called America.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. Over the years, he has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.