By JEFF KUHR and DIANE SCHWENKE
We can’t thank you enough! Three weeks after Thanksgiving, the increase in COVID cases we anticipated was not realized because you stepped up, made sacrifices in the interest of your family and our community’s health, and kept our community safe and open for business. While we are declaring victory over Thanksgiving, we need to do it again — we need your help during the Christmas season. It’s our united goal to keep our COVID numbers down, our local businesses open, and our community and family members safe and working during the winter months.
It’s worth noting the 5 Star Program that began in Mesa County has been instrumental to our success in meeting that goal. The program was created for the dual purpose of physical and economic health. It rewards businesses that encourage and maintain safe practices with freedoms that reflect that commitment. By ensuring thorough safety measures, this partnership allows businesses to stay open and operate with fewer restrictions. Because of the willingness and follow-through of business owners, this program keeps consumers safe and our friends and neighbors employed during a tough economic time.
The 5 Star Program has now spread statewide and with good reason — it highlights people’s best behaviors and rewards them. It creates a dynamic where success builds upon success, leading to improvements in both the financial status of local businesses, as well as the community goal to reduce the health impacts of COVID-19.
To date, there are nearly 500 5 Star businesses across Mesa County. This includes almost 200 bars and restaurants that would otherwise be closed. If not for this partnership, we’re afraid many would have been closed for good. Because this program is keeping businesses in operation, our unemployment numbers are better than the state average and Grand Junction’s city sales tax reported a 5% increase above what was budgeted.
Additionally, we can point to the 5 Star Program, which was in large part the reason why our community has not gone into mandatory shutdown a second time. We are extremely proud of what we have accomplished as a community. By avoiding a second shutdown, our businesses are better poised for recovery when COVID is behind us and a vaccine is widely distributed.
While we are celebrating the arrival of the first COVID vaccine in Mesa County this week, it will not be available to the general public for several months. COVID transmission and potential shutdown still remain a reality and one we are actively working to avoid.
We are grateful to call you friends and neighbors, colleagues and partners. With your help and our track record when we work together, we are confident that our community members — individuals, families, and business owners — are committed to keeping each other safe.
As we approach the end-of-year celebrations of 2020, we implore you to avoid gathering with people outside your immediate household. We hope this is the last major holiday we have to make this difficult request of you. And if for some unforeseen reason you must interact in close proximity to people outside your immediate household, please isolate, get a test (we have lots of quick and easy testing options in our community!) and remain isolated while you await results to ensure that you are not unknowingly spreading this virus to those you care about.
The only way that we can continue on our phased and slow path to a full recovery is by doubling down once more. We can do it! Keep your distance, wash your hands, and avoid in-person interactions to the maximum extent possible. Like you, we can’t wait for this global pandemic and its “new normal” to be history so we can get back to large family gatherings, community festivities, businesses able to operate at 100% capacity, and social gatherings without worry.
Until then, let’s work together to keep our businesses open and our community safe during the Christmas holiday. We did it once, let’s do it again!
Cheers and happy holidays!
Make it a safe one.
Jeff Kuhr is the executive director of Mesa County Public Health. Diane Schwenke is the president & CEO of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce. Together they created and have implemented Mesa County’s 5 Star Program, which has received national and statewide attention during the pandemic.