By PAULA ANDERSON
We have entered uncharted territory.
The familiar dots connecting work, school and out-and-about routines have disappeared. Also gone for many is the expectation of a full paycheck that will pay the bills.
As this epic COVID-19 epidemic further reveals itself, those confined at home putter by cleaning closets, catching up on laundry, or maybe watching YouTube to learn how to fix a broken Keurig. Yes, there’s anxiety about how we reorder our lives to survive it, emotionally, physically and financially.
Most of it is beyond our control as the medical community and government leaders work to figure it out.
Meanwhile, if we’re not working at a hospital or a medical clinic, most of us realize we now have time.
Lots of it.
It’s freaky because we know that tomorrow won’t be any different, or the day after.
The best way to quell building anxiety is to have at least one thing, one task, to focus on every day. If we have young children, they need to sense the calming vibes that come from seeing the adults around them engaged with the mundane. Even if it’s pulling out coloring books and crayons or a board game.
Of course, everyone silently wonders when things will return to normal.
No one knows.
Yet while we’ve been delivered a huge crisis, we should consider that on a personal level it is also a huge opportunity.
As we hunker in and reduce our running about, we have the chance to take a closer look at what we really need; to decide what’s important.
Maybe those investments in health that we’ve been putting off, like eating better, moving more and stressing less can be front and center because we now have a rare opportunity to focus on it.
We can plan and prepare healthy meals, even if it’s just a baked potato and some salad greens, or a pot of bean soup. We can work out in the yard for exercise or pull up a YouTube video if there’s no yard. And we can take a few moments when we wake up and before we go to bed to quietly sit and experience gratitude and appreciation for what we have.
We’re now living in a virtual lab for “being in the moment” and coming to know clearly why we’re choosing every action that we take.
We could ask ourselves: “Do we really want to return to the “old normal” or will we create for ourselves a “new normal,” perhaps one that is better than before?”
Years ago, I read a cool little book, “Repacking your Bags” by Richard Leider and David Shapiro. Basically, it suggested creating a more fulfilling life by “unpacking” where you’ve been putting all your energy, and then reprioritizing what you will “repack.”
They also wrote that more and more we’ve experienced a disconnect with our work, our relationships and also a deep longing to feel a part of something larger than ourselves.
That’s exactly the opportunity we have now.
The COVID-19 virus is bigger than all of us.
Yet amid massive confusion and misinformation, we see people taking initiative right where they are to do something helpful for the general good.
For those who can, the greatest contribution is to just stay home and take care of themselves. Others who are less vulnerable to the illness are offering to go to the grocery store or pharmacy for those who are most at risk.
There are heartening gestures of kindness where people are doing what they can; of course, in the context of social distancing. Maybe it’s in that spirit that we experience in our hearts that we truly are all connected.
As we repack our bags, we can look at all the “stuff” we’ve been carrying and ask ourselves if we still need it for the journey ahead.
Paula M. Anderson is a certified health & wellness coach. She has written on health-related topics in the Grand Valley for many years. Email her at paula.anderson46@gmail.com