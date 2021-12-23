By Jim SpeharA very merry Christmas
And a happy New Year
Let’s hope it’s a good one
Without any fear
I’d like to say it was one of my favorite songs of the season, John Lennon’s “And So This is Christmas,” that came up serendipitously as we pulled out of the driveway last week headed for a New Mexico holiday with our family. It wasn’t.
Instead it was, no kidding, Cheech and Chong’s “Santa and the Magic Dust” playing on either KAFM or KVNF as we hit the road. While we laughed and enjoyed the boys’ slightly off-center tale about “this groovy dude called Santa Claus,” it might not have been the most family-friendly way to begin this column. Hence the always-meaningful (perhaps more so after this long and eventful year) Lennon verses you’ll see sprinkled throughout today’s day-after-Christmas musing.
It struck me as we were leaving that this is a most unusual Christmas for yours truly. It’s the first time in more than 50 years that I haven’t spent the holiday in my home state. In my aging memory, the last time was in 1968 when, as the junior newscaster barely out of college, I had to spend my holidays “reading the hits” at KOY in Phoenix. When not at work, my Christmas was spent alone in an apartment on University Boulevard in Tempe. I think there was a tree.
Whether attending Arizona State, working in Phoenix and Denver, while residing in Tempe, Phoenix, Denver, Golden and Evergreen, this season always entailed a road trip. More often than not, that journey in Impalas, old Corvettes, a Corvair, new Porsches, various 4-wheel drive vehicles and even a ratty old El Camino with a two Samoyeds in the back and a couple of rural Evergreen “hippies” up front, entailed long hours navigating snow-packed roads in order to celebrate with extended family at “home” in Grand Junction.
And so this is Christmas
And what have we done
Another year over
And a new one just begun
Perhaps it’s the memories of those journeys that make the late Steve Goodman’s “Colorado Christmas” my absolute favorite Christmas tune. Before you “reason for the season” folks get your Xmas undies in a bunch, rest assured I also enjoy all of the more traditional Christmas songs, including the hymns I sang as a choir boy while attending the old St. Joseph’s school. But there’s something about the perspective of a lonely ex-pat longing for Christmas back home in Colorado that hit all the right chords for almost 40 years now.
Colorado Christmas was first recorded in 1983 by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. That’s the version you’ve probably heard most this time of year, though Goodman’s own take recorded several years later is also a personal favorite.
As Jimmy Ibbotson tells it, the band was in the midst of recording and needed a Christmas song. After relaying their need to Goodman, his first suggestion was “Hey Santa, I Want a Corvette in my Stocking for Christmas.” After convincing him they were serious, Goodman penned the now-classic sung best by Ibbotson.
While I sorely missed being in Colorado that lonely Christmas 53 years ago, that’s not the case this year.
Since Tony began his career in broadcasting, he’s been stuck in his father’s old pattern of working holidays. His last Christmas “home” may have been 15 or 16 years ago. It was pretty much the same story for his sister and her family during their years in California. All of those years, our whole family has not spent the holiday together. Mom and Dad have usually compensated with pre- and post-Christmas treks to wherever our kids were living.
This year that was not to be tolerated. We pulled out of the driveway laughing at Cheech and Chong and found ourselves “dashing through (a little bit of) snow” around Durango and in northern New Mexico, headed toward Albuquerque. Daughter, son-in-law and grandkids were just ahead of us.
Christmas came with all seven of us gathered in old stucco Airbnb making it up as we went along. While we did our best to recreate the traditional trappings and happenings, that wasn’t the point. 2021 reinforced what’s most important about this holiday, at least in our family, and that’s celebrating together.
My hope is that your Christmas was as meaningful as ours.
And so happy Christmas
I hope you have fun
The near and the dear ones
The old and the young.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.