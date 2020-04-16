By GREG WALCHER
During my years at Club 20, transportation was among the Western Slope’s crucial issues, and there were many meetings about traffic jams on Interstate 70, a major hindrance for people needing to get to Denver. I remember one heated meeting, in which a local Idaho Springs official thundered, “The one thing we know will not help is additional lanes!” Others in the room were stunned, knowing of course that additional lanes were the main thing that actually would help.
We have seen the same phenomenon in the national debates on forest management, which have grown increasingly divisive over the last 20 years, while 100 million acres of national forests have burned. All efforts to thin the forests to a more natural density and restore healthy and sustainable management have met with lawsuits from groups that oppose any and all tree cutting. During those same years, politicians have waged war on coal, stifled oil and gas production, and advocated carbon taxes and other extreme measures to reduce carbon dioxide, while ignoring the vital role of healthy forests, the world’s greatest resource for cleaning carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. They are mostly unwilling to take on the powerful environmental lobby, even if it might help mitigate climate change.
In both of these very different examples, opponents are willing to spend billions and wreak economic havoc for all sorts of proposed solutions — but not on the main things that would help.
Last week I mentioned the current concern about the medical supply chain being so dependent on China and other countries, and the loss of America’s once-vital manufacturing sector. The coronavirus pandemic has surely convinced most Americans of the dire need to lure mining and manufacturing back to the U.S., and that requires changing the policies that drove it away.
That relatively benign (compared to some of my more controversial views) perspective — which is also being expressed by hundreds of other writers across the country — elicited a strange response from several letter and email writers. As in the other examples, they expressed stern opposition to the remedies that would actually work. Namely, we must reverse the regulatory, taxation, and labor policies that drove these companies away from America’s shores in the first place, if we want to bring such industries back. One wrote that “moral Americans” are not willing to relax the regulatory and tax burden, but would rather pay higher prices for goods and services. Setting aside that today’s dire problem is more about availability than price, that view represents the same head-in-the-sand opposition to anything that might actually work.
It is the same denial many of us experience in our own lifelong battles with weight and the associated health issues. I get so frustrated that I sometimes swear I would do anything — anything — to lose weight. That is, anything except eat less and exercise. But anything else.
There is general agreement that America has, as one letter write put it, “dropped the ball on recycling and manufacturing.” But we didn’t just drop the ball, we kicked it away with great fervor. This country has been on a regulatory tirade for decades, and one result has been the loss of industries from steel and automobiles to pharmaceuticals and electronics. Like it or not, Americans must be able and willing to compete in a global marketplace.
The most common misconception expressed by letter writers is that regulations and taxes had nothing to do with corporate decisions to move manufacturing abroad. They express the all-too-common opinion that the real culprit is simply “corporate greed.” Don’t blame government. Blame evil corporations that abandoned America for greedy profits — a relatively new phenomenon that Americans have tolerated to get cheaper prices.
It is that last bit that should make any student of history wince. Does anyone really think greed is new? Are today’s industry leaders greedier than John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, John Jacob Astor, Cornelius Vanderbilt, or J.P. Morgan? I seriously doubt it. Yet none of them were ever prompted to move their operations overseas and “abandon America.”
At the Gilded Age mansions of Newport, tour guides remind visitors that these great fortunes were amassed in an industrial era before income taxes, and when environmental regulation was almost non-existent. I don’t know anybody who advocates returning to that, but might there be a middle ground to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. without compromising the most important protections? Or do we just keep losing the battle while insisting that we’ll do anything else — but not that
.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.