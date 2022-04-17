By SAM MEYER
Soon we’ll be able to travel south on an improved First Street. Gone will be the bumpy and deteriorating street south of North Avenue. Gone will be the bewildering jumble of streets that was the intersection of Grand Avenue/First Street/I-70B, replaced by an easy-to-navigate thoroughfare to downtown Grand Junction.
But there is still one large problem: The eyesore bounded by First and Second Streets and Rood and White Avenues. There sits the decaying hulk of the former downtown City Market. Weeds grow in the abandoned parking lot. Tattered awnings cover the south entrance. Windows and doors are boarded up.
It creates an ugly, unwelcoming west entrance to downtown.
A visionary decision by the Grand Junction City Council could change that.
A Greeley-based developer with a long history of successful urban revitalization projects has a plan for the site. It wouldn’t just get rid of a city-block expanse of urban blight. It would replace it with something this city needs: A high-end apartment building.
Anyone who wants to see what Richmark is capable of should look no further than Greeley, where Richmark developed a successful 221-unit multi-family apartment complex — and the city of Greeley kicked in $3 million in fee waivers.
In Grand Junction, changing economic conditions have made the City Market project unfeasible without help from the city and the Downtown Development Authority. The DDA is in, and has said it will step up with $3.5 million. The city has been asked to waive about $2 million in development fees.
Without help from the DDA and the city, it’s an economic no-go for Richmark, and who knows how long it will be until someone else comes up with an idea and plan for the old City Market property?
It’s easy — too easy — to just say no. Why should the city give up $2 million for a developer? That’s the short view — and the wrong question. Instead, the overarching question should be: Will the community realize a return on the city’s fee waiver?
The answer is yes, for many reasons.
The elimination of the biggest eyesore in the downtown is one obvious reason.
In addition, the project will create hundreds, if not more, construction jobs. All of those workers will spend their money and pay taxes in Grand Junction.
One of the seldom mentioned positive impacts would be the creation of a type of housing that is in short supply in Grand Junction.
One need only look at the classified ads to realize that, by and large, there are two types of housing available here. There are single-family homes and lower-end apartment rentals. Grand Junction could use more high-end apartments. Indeed, there are some, but there are not enough.
There are many, many people in Grand Junction who don’t want to buy a house (or can’t afford to), but are perfectly capable of paying a substantial amount for a nice monthly rental. They are young professionals, single moms or dads, for example. They have good jobs, but lack the kind of housing they want.
One objection to the Richmark proposal is that it does nothing to alleviate the affordable housing problem. Indeed, it does not. Not waiving development fees, though, will do nothing about the affordable housing problem either. DDA Chair Doug Simons quite correctly pointed out that if there was an affordable housing project on the table, he’d be all in. But there is not.
“If we had somebody in here giving us an opportunity for affordable housing we’d be all for it,” Simons told the City Council. “But we don’t have something like that … If we had to choose one or the other right now I’d understand that, but we’re not here picking and choosing.”
What is on the table is the Richmark project.
And what of all those people who would live in “The Junction,” as Richmark has dubbed the project?
They would frequent the stores, bars, restaurants, galleries, parks and offices downtown, making downtown Grand Junction, already a gem in our community, even more desirable as a place to live and work.
Grand Junction would hardly be the first community to waive development fees in order to help a project that would be of benefit to the entire community.
Richmark Real Estate has put a proposal on the table with the potential to do just that. I hope the Grand Junction City Council realizes the opportunity we have been given and does its part to make “The Junction” a reality.
Sam Meyer is President of Shaw Construction Co.