By ANN MORGAN
As Coloradans, we take great pride in stewarding the incredible public lands across our state. From the sagebrush sea to steep river canyons and majestic alpine peaks, Colorado’s public lands truly are unmatched. Coloradans value the importance of natural resources and the outdoors to their state, yet 65% are worried about the future of nature.
That’s why I am calling on the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) to embrace a historic opportunity to adopt oil and gas rules to help protect all Colorado lands, including our federally managed lands.
As a former Colorado State Director for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), I saw first-hand that federal financial assurance regulations were not adequate to fully protect our land, water and wildlife. The federal government requires oil and gas operators to post a financial assurance, such as a bond, in the event they do not meet their responsibilities for closing the retired well and reclaiming the land, including in the event of bankruptcy.
Unfortunately, a 2019 study by the Government Accountability Office found that bonds held by the BLM fail to reflect the true costs of closing oil and gas wells and reclaiming the land. According to the same study, the reason for this problem is clear. The federal bond amount for individual oil and gas leases was set in 1960 and the statewide and nationwide bond amounts were set in 1951. Unbelievably, they have never been adjusted to reflect current reclamation costs. While the Department of the Interior is conducting a review to update their oil and gas program, there are no guarantees that an issue that has languished for decades will be resolved quickly.
This is not a small or isolated issue. The BLM manages over 29 million acres of oil and gas resources beneath federal and non-federal lands across Colorado. That is the equivalent of 44% of the land surface of the state. The COGCC’s own data paints a stark picture. More than 50% of producing wells in Gunnison County are located on federal public lands. In San Miguel County, the share rises to 80%%. And in Pitkin County, a staggering 85% of all wells are located on federal public lands. The Commission cannot adequately protect wildlife habitat if it cannot ensure wells are adequately closed and the lands reclaimed.
The State of Colorado, through the Commission, has a mandate to ensure that each oil and gas operator “provide assurance that it is financially capable of fulfilling every obligation imposed,” including “the future costs to plug, reclaim and remediate.” The state can do this by establishing rules that supplement, not supplant, federal bonding requirements. The federal financial assurances can be used to offset the state financial assurances resulting in bonds that meet the requirement for reclamation even if the well is abandoned.
Colorado’s public lands are critical to our Colorado identity and to the health and sustainability of our local economies, communities, water and wildlife. Join me in urging the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to apply the new state bonding requirements to all oil and gas operations in Colorado, including on national public lands.
Ann Morgan was the Bureau of Land Management Colorado State Director from 1997 to 2002.