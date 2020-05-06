We live in data-driven times.
Google has used its significant data-crunching power to pinpoint how communities move during the pandemic by monitoring cellphone location movement.
According to the latest figures in Google’s “COVID-19 Community Mobility Report,” travel to parks by Mesa County residents is up 109% compared to a pre-pandemic baseline.
For comparison, the entire state is only up 40%, which says something about our relationship to the outdoors. Perhaps it’s the abundance of open spaces that accounts for such a high number.
If you haven’t yet done so, take a stroll on the new paved path along Monument Road or through Las Colonias Park for evidence that Grand Junction’s love affair with the outdoors was growing well before the pandemic.
Applause to those who have worked hard to give us opportunities to retreat into nature, which has become so important during this extended period of isolation.
■ ■ ■
Who doesn’t love a parade?
The pandemic has put a new twist on the concept. Instead of vehicles and floats moving past crowds on Main Street, pandemic parades target small audiences — seniors in nursing homes, homebound children celebrating birthdays or teachers gathered outside their schools.
This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and some District 51 schools organized a drive-by salute to the men and women still working hard to educate our children.
On Monday, Scenic Elementary hosted the Scenic Car Parade. Families drove past staff standing in the grass area of the pickup/dropoff loop.
On Tuesday Tope Elementary parents and students drove past staff (practicing proper social distancing) along Walnut Avenue.
On Wednesday, teachers did the driving at East Middle School. They drove to the Gunnison Avenue side to receive gifts, including pottery mugs (courtesy of a donation from a East Challenge program parent) and gift bags.
Fruita Middle School teachers received a boatload of freebies from Einstein Bagels, Qdoba, Jimmy John’s and Starbucks.
We’re grateful that so many families and local businesses took time to honor our dedicated teachers, who are working harder than ever to keep young minds engaged during the pandemic.
■ ■ ■
It’s also National Nurses Week, dedicated to honoring the people who serve the U.S. health care system and, especially during the coronavirus outbreak, risk their lives to save others.
Between now and May 12, show your appreciation for your favorite nurse with something other than a hug. Hint: We’re guessing that nurses appreciate people wearing masks in public.
■ ■ ■
Because of the coronavirus, high school seniors who play spring sports were robbed of a final year of competition. Sadly, they may have competed a final time a year ago without knowing it.
But virtually every college athlete in a spring sport could opt to return to college next year after the NJCAA, the NAIA and the NCAA all granted spring athletes another year of eligibility when they canceled the spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The opportunity to play is one thing. A scholarship to cover the cost of school for an additional year is a bigger thing.
A fund started by the Maverick Club at Colorado Mesa University seeks to bridge the gap.
The issue of seniors receiving scholarships for a fifth year is up to each institution. By making some scholarship money available, CMU has commitments from 12 “COVID redshirts” to return to school.
It will be interesting to see how the ramifications play out. For example, the CMU baseball team will return five players it normally would have lost to graduation. A team that was already very good won’t lose anybody, which bodes well for next season (if there is one). But it also means fewer opportunities for incoming freshmen and the ripple effect could spill over into several seasons.
Still, it feels like the right thing to do to give seniors an extra year of eligibility and kudos to boosters for giving them the means to take advantage of it.