By AARON HOFFMAN and MARK REYNOLDS
Sometimes it seems like some won’t support climate action until hell — or Texas — freezes over. Well, after recent events, the climate threat is clear as can be, and it’s time for Congress to act.
On Feb. 13, a winter storm began sweeping across the U.S. Within days, the frigid conditions and ensuing infrastructure challenges led to dozens of deaths, massive power outages, and millions without clean water. Texas came within minutes of catastrophic failures that would have caused months-long blackouts. Here in the Grand Valley, we were relatively unaffected by the polar vortex. However, we are strongly affected by other disruptions in climate that have “earned” Western Colorado the title of “climate change hot spot,” because we’ve already exceeded the 2-degree average temperature rise that the rest of the globe is trying to avoid. Aside from the overwhelming data, the more subjective differences are becoming more obvious, too. Over the last decade, there have been noticeable changes in the Grand Valley’s climate. Each winter, Facebook Memories taunt us with fun photos of younger versions of our children playing, making snowmen, and even sledding in the snow of winters past. Real snow, several inches to a foot in depth, that once fell pretty regularly in the valley, and then stuck around for a while afterwards. It’s been several years since we’ve seen that, and we rarely need more than a light jacket in the winter any more. Rainstorms in the winter would have been difficult to imagine a decade ago, yet while Texas started to experience the polar vortex, we were all looking out at a dismal February rain.
So, why is this all happening? Typically, a strong jet stream keeps Arctic air locked over the poles. But as we see more variability in our climate and Arctic air warms, the jet stream weakens, gets wavy, and allows frigid air to dip down into lower latitudes.
“The large, persistent, southward dip in the jet stream responsible for this cold invasion is likely to happen more frequently in a warming climate,” climate scientist Jennifer Francis told national climate reporters. She notes that “warmer-than-normal spells” will happen more frequently, too.
As this pattern persists, we will continue to deal with challenges like power outages and unsafe or limited drinking water — life-threatening conditions in the wake of extreme weather itself. (And contrary to some claims, the outages were not due to an over-reliance on renewable energy. Not only wind turbines froze, but so did instruments, gas pipelines, coal piles, and natural gas compressors.)
There’s plenty to be said about modernizing America’s power grid, improving battery storage, and so on, to be better prepared for future extreme temperatures. But the root challenge is the same: we’re feeling the impact of climate change here and now, and we’re running out of time to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are causing the problem. We must therefore be proactive, and use all the tools at our disposal to curtail those emissions.
One of the most effective tools is an ambitious price on carbon emissions that will speed up the transition to a low- or zero-carbon economy. A carbon tax can quickly slash our emissions and save lives — plus, when designed right, it can actually pay people and benefit American business. Endorsements from the scientific community, businesses, economists, and more show that this is the consensus solution.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recently released a new report naming a carbon tax as one of the solutions to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently announced its support of a “market-based approach to accelerate emissions reductions” — in other words, a carbon price. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is a longtime supporter of this approach, advocating not just for a carbon tax but for revenue to be returned to Americans in cash.
One example of this approach is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which garnered 85 cosponsors by the end of the last Congress. We hope that Rep. Boebert, in addition to Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper, will also back this market-based solution that has the support of the Daily Sentinel, the Outdoor Recreation Coalition of the Grand Valley, and many other local businesses and organizations.
The extreme weather ravaging our nation should serve as a warning that our climate could one day be unbearable if we fail to take the actions necessary to rein in climate change. An effective price on carbon with money given to households can put us on the path to preserving a livable world.
Aaron Hoffman is a volunteer with the Grand Junction/Grand Valley chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Mark Reynolds is the executive director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.