Reports that election officials are quitting their jobs, due to harassment, highlights our societies’ declining ability to conduct elections in an organized manner. It’s time to seriously consider the fall of our democracy. I once believed the people undermining confidence in our elections didn’t realize they were making it impossible for our democracy to function. But I’ve come to realize they do.
The logic, as I understand it, goes something like this. Our democracy is expendable, because the government takes the working people’s money and gives it to freeloaders. We’ve reached the point where the freeloaders are the majority, and they will use our democracy to draw assets from the working people until there is nothing left to take. Am I close?
I get it. I track my family budget and a majority our 2022 expenditures will go to taxes. I have reason to believe my tax burden will rise, but see nothing that warrants an expectation of commensurate improvement in government function. Clearly there are major issues to resolve. We need moderate Democrats (not socialists) and fiscally conservative Republications making the hard decisions necessary to chip away at our troubles — hopefully while keeping the government out of our personal lives. But it seems the Republican strategy is to never let a Democrat look good even it if would benefit the country. It’s OK to create crisis with the debt ceiling when the president is a Democrat, because absolute control is the prize. The national Republican Party leadership is so committed to opposing Democrats, they have practically ceased efforts at governance.
Have you ever heard a capital storming, election denying Proud Boy articulate a plan for proper governance after they take control? Me neither. We’re dealing with people that have no solutions, only a grievance list, and total control is the only current objective. The apparent GOP plan is to harp about problems, but refuse to disclose or discuss the trade-offs needed to address them — until after absolute power has been achieved.
Kevin McCarthy’s “Commitment to America” is a patronizing list of empty promises, predicated on the presumption that no difficult decisions are necessary. You can have it all — a balanced budget, lower prices, better wages, control of crime, resolution of immigration issues and great health care — but only if you first give unlimited power to Republicans.
In his recent Sentinel column, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis says both Joe O’Dea and Michael Bennet are reasonable guys, but we need more R’s and less D’s. Commissioner Scott McInnis asked me to vote for Lauren Boebert because she “understands the fight for water, lower inflation and affordable groceries.” I replied, “What is Lauren’s inflation plan?” He’ll never respond. Everybody knows Lauren has no such plan. She, and others like Hershel Walker, are necessary for the consolidation of power because they’ll cast reliable R votes. There’s no expectation they’ll design public policy.
There are many prudent Republicans, especially at local levels, but these days Ds offer one huge advantage over the Rs. They aren’t asking you to elect them forever. If we give this current group of Republicans sufficient control, they’ll never give it up. They’ll complete election “reforms” that make it more time consuming for the urban poor to vote, and take gerrymandering to a new level, with skill and dedication like never before, to guarantee that Republican politicians choose electorates — instead of the opposite. If necessary, I think they’ll do something like defer elections until they can guarantee election integrity. Then it’s bye-bye democracy, with no alternative plan for the future.
Neither McInnis nor Davis wants to cast off our democracy, and they are making the difficult decisions necessary to govern Mesa County. I respect that. But I ask them to exhibit more interest in preserving our democracy. The stakes are too high, and given the election medaling we’ve seen in Mesa County, our community should know better. Are we really ready to abandon our democracy without any idea what system will replace it? Personally, I don’t want to leap into that abyss.
Jim Cagney grew up in Chicago, but has lived in Wyoming or Colorado since 1974. He currently lives in Grand Junction.