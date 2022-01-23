By JIM SPEHAR
My expectations for last week’s column were dead on. As predicted, there’ve been “…responses from readers, but crickets from decision-makers.”
About 60 of you, more than twice as many as I ever saw waving anti-vax and anti-mask signs on any street corner, offered universally positive comments. My favorite, from a well-known local: “What’s happening to my world? It’s only January and I’ve already agreed with you.”
You’ll be surprised that I find a universal fault in all those comments. We’ll get to that shortly.
First, thanks, sincerely, to all who expressed concerns about our family’s brush with COVID. Unfortunately, the update is mixed.
Ellie Pearl bounced back nicely to her normal rambunctious self and is back at school. Her daddy, unfortunately, tested positive and missed work, but returned last week. My daughter, after initially testing negative at the fairgrounds, came up positive in a second pre-test ahead of a scheduled medical procedure she’s now forced to delay.
Little sister Sunny Marie tested negative, but isn’t feeling good. Bonnie and I were negative and are doing just fine.
Now for my reluctant fault-finding.
Obviously those responses were gratifying. I put my personal email at the bottom of every column because I hope for conversations with readers. My favorite comment over almost 19 years of doing this goes like this: “I always read your column. I don’t always agree with you. But you make me think.”
Here’s what I’m thinking and wondering.
What if everyone who took the time to message me also wrote a letter to the editor? Or spoke up at a meeting? Or engaged friends, neighbors, even strangers, in a discussion?
Might that change the public dialogue around here regarding issues like vaccinations and masking, election matters and other controversies? Could it mitigate the impression left by the minority of the population on our street corners and at City Council, County Commission and School Board meetings that we’re all a bunch of knuckle-dragging Western Slope rednecks and that selfish individualism defines a “patriot”?
Please continue telling me how you feel. But also consider one of those additional steps. To quote Napoleon Bonaparte, “Ten people who speak make more noise than ten thousand who are silent.” (Makes you wonder how Monsieur Bonaparte knew his proportion of loudmouths to the silent would mirror almost exactly what we’ve seen here recently.)
Don’t think that’ll help? Consider these two incidents just last week, which might provide motivation.
Thursday’s Mesa County COVID stats revealed a record 738 new cases, multiple new deaths and a weekly case count and positivity rate more than double the amounts necessary to push us into the red category. That same day school board president Andrea Haitz was on local television news reaffirming the February relaxation of COVID restrictions in District 51 schools.
It seems every week the county commissioners have to deal with some aspect of the ongoing Tina Peters matter. To their credit, Cody Davis, Scott McInnis and Janet Rowland keep doing the right things, making certain there are no Tina fingerprints on anything involving future elections and that common sense prevails heading into June primaries and November’s general election.
Every week, supporters of our part-time county clerk are there. One of them hit a new low this past Tuesday, taking a knee Colin Kaepernick-style and offering commissioners a Nazi salute. Here’s one reader’s reaction.
“Have people lost all sense of decency? This gesture is obviously hateful and a stain upon our community, along with an insult to the American soldiers who fought against Nazism. It is particularly ironic that this occurred right after the terrorist incident at a Jewish synagogue in Texas.”
Also last week, local GOP legislators compounded an arguable wrong by majority Democrats who passed a well-meaning, but ultimately useless and time-consuming resolution regarding voting rights. Janice Rich and Matt Soper voted in support of four failed amendments acknowledging election fraud, questioning the legitimacy of the Biden presidency, supporting Tina Peters, ending to the use of Dominion voting systems, repeating the false premise those machines “built in China” are not secure, and asking for “a full forensic audit” of 2020 and 2021 elections in Colorado.
Not surprising for overly-ambitious Soper, who fudged residency requirements when first running and exemplifies the “boy” in the late reporter/commentator Eric Sevareid’s statement that “The difference between the men and the boys in politics is, and always has been, that the boys want to be something while the men want to do something.” But disappointing to see usually-sensible Rich caught up in the tit-for-tat party line hydrant-marking that’s all too common in today’s politics.
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. People know themselves much better than you do. That’s why it’s important to stop expecting them to be something other than who they are.”
— Maya Angelou
One more time, comments expected to speharjim@email.com.