You probably saw, read or heard the story last week of a small Arizona community losing its water supply when a nearby big city decided to halt the decades-long practice of supplying drinking water to its neighbor. That decision by Scottsdale to stop providing water for Rio Verde Foothills, developed 20 miles distant without its own supply, has implications far beyond limited Arizona geography.
It brings to mind the most-often overlooked piece of ongoing supply and demand issues along the Colorado River, the primary water supply for 40 million people, which irrigates millions of acres of farmland, and continues to be a source of controversy from headwaters in Colorado to its dwindling trickle when it (sometimes) reaches Mexico and the Gulf of California.
As has happened a few times recently, that story caused me to look for a previous column. Here’s what I wrote back in May of 2019.
“There’s another long-term consideration rarely discussed when water is the topic on both sides of the Rockies here in Colorado and in the other six states that depend on already over-allocated Colorado River water.
“That’s the issue of capacity… not of our reservoirs, streams and ditches, but instead how many people our lands and waters can reasonably support long term. All the steps leading up to the inevitable breaking point brought on by rapidly increasing populations are merely markers along the road to harder decisions that will ultimately become unavoidable.”
Capacity is also the topic of a favorite Edward Abbey quote from “Desert Solitaire,” one you’ve also seen before.
“There is no shortage of water in the desert but exactly the right amount, a perfect ratio of water to rock, water to sand, insuring that wide free open, generous spacing among plants and animals, homes and towns and cities, which makes the arid West so different from any other part of the nation. There’s no lack of water here unless you try to establish a city where no city should be.”
It’s hard to remember, when high up in mountainous portions of Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, that the Colorado River is the lifeline for mostly arid country. We’re also buffered by the foresight of industrious predecessors who made deserts bloom with canals and ditches and reservoirs more than a century old.
We also tend to be optimists, perhaps to a fault.
All this moisture we’ve received lately, heavy rains in California and above average snowpack in the headwaters, doesn’t mean a drought now stretching over at least a couple of decades is over. January-February snowpack means little if March and April and May turn dry. One or two wet seasons don’t refill Lake Powell and Lake Mead, now at roughly a quarter of capacity.
Scottsdale cutting off the water for Rio Verde Foothills is only the latest example of impacts if we ignore capacity and common sense.
Months ago, here in Colorado, Fountain, a city bordering Colorado Springs, told developers there’d be no more approvals unless their plans brought necessary water with them. Folks in Aurora may or may not realize, or just ignore, the fact that some of the water they’re using goes through a complicated system that recycles their own waste water, a system that just received expansion funding from the feds.
In Utah, Nevada and northern Colorado there are ongoing battles over efforts to import water from less populous regions and bring it to growing areas. On the central plains, in Colorado’s San Luis Valley, in California’s central valley and elsewhere, reliance on groundwater for agricultural and domestic water purposes is threatened and made more costly by water tables declining faster than they are replenished.
Water providers all along the Colorado River engage in a game of chicken, seeing who’ll blink first regarding short-term water conservation steps, a delay that could lead to the Interior Department imposing solutions they admittedly fear. Procrastinators offer expensive and often unrealistic long-term solutions such as expensive desalinization or imports from far off Columbia and Missouri basins where water is more plentiful.
No one wants to touch the live wire of restrictions on development or population growth.
Hope is not a strategy. Avoidance is not a solution. Delay only compounds the problem.
“I often plagiarize from myself. I like to think of this as ecological journalism. I recycle.” — Molly Ivins
Jim Spehar learned about water at the end of a shovel out on 21 Road and while representing West Slope municipalities for eight years on the board of the Colorado Water Congress. Comment welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.