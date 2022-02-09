By STEVE ERKENBRACK
A key to our government for more than two centuries is that courts should not be political, since there is often a difference between what is just and what is popular when laws are applied to individual citizens.
Nowhere is this more important than the United States Supreme Court. Accordingly, unlike Congress, we want decision-makers there driven not by ideology, but by integrity and intellect. The ideal Supreme Court will embody excellence across the spectrum. Watching judicial giants with different philosophies like Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg clash in a battle for the best answer can be as splendid as a quarterback duel between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, only with greater stakes.
A tradition of deference
All Supreme Court nominations are constitutionally subject to the “advice and consent” of the Senate. Traditionally, discretion has been given to the President to name his appointees. Between 1894 and 1986, only three judges nominated to the Supreme Court were rejected, one in 1930, two in 1969. All three were rejected because they were openly opposed to racial equality.
Democrats won the White House in every election from 1932 to 1948, and the Court eventually reflected that progressive reality. However, Republicans won five of six Presidential elections between 1968 and 1988, and for 25 years every Supreme Court justice was named by a Republican. The repeated replacement of liberal jurists with conservatives triggered a change in the tradition of deference.
Defiance or deference
In 1987, Robert Bork, brilliant and unapologetically conservative, was nominated to the Court by Ronald Reagan. Bork had opposed both the Civil Rights Law of 1964 and the Court’s line of privacy cases on contraception and abortion, which addressed reproductive freedom. Bork’s positions were based on his interpretation of the Constitution, not personal racism or sexism, but Democrats rejected his nomination.
Four years later, Democrats railed at the replacement of Thurgood Marshall, a Civil Rights icon, with Clarence Thomas, a stalwart conservative. Republicans felt that Democrats broke a bipartisan tradition by adding ideology as a test for the Court. That confirmation hearing then skewed into allegations of sexism and sexual harassment.
The contentious hearings of Bork and Thomas broke the tradition of deference to the President’s selections, even for staunchly liberal or conservative judges. But they seemed to be anomalies. Conservatives William Rehnquist, Antonin Scalia, and John Roberts, as well as liberals Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg were supported by at least 65 senators of both parties. Ginsberg, arguably the most liberal justice in the past 50 years, received 96 out of 100 votes.
But any semblance of deference ended when Republicans refused to even give a hearing to Barack Obama’s last nominee to the Court. Democrats, incensed by a perceived abuse of process, subsequently refused to support Donald Trump’s nominees. Conservatives have now named six of the nine justices on the Court; we might consider the potential unintended consequences.
Supreme Court Justices strive to bring impartiality to cases, even when addressing politically sensitive issues such as abortion. But hyper-partisanship in the confirmation process can color the public’s perception of the Court’s independence like lighting on a stage. America now stands at an inflection point — is the Court a citadel of justice or an arena for partisanship?
The path back
With Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, the ideological composition of the Court will not change. This is akin to replacing a Rehnquist with a Roberts on the right, or a Souter with a Sotomayor on the left. The successor of Breyer takes a seat long held by a liberal justice, beginning with Oliver Wendell Holmes and continuing through Breyer himself. A progressive justice with intellectual rigor will follow a line that has served both the Court and the country.
Of course, President Biden will nominate a liberal. That nominee will come before the Senate Judiciary Committee, half of which are Republicans. We might focus on three particular Senators: Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and Josh Hawley. Each is a staunch conservative and an excellent lawyer. All are admitted to practice before the Supreme Court, a status earned by very few attorneys. Cruz has argued more cases before the Court than any other lawyer in Texas. Both Lee and Hawley clerked for Supreme Court justices. They are steeped in the constitutional role of the Court.
Republicans stand at a crossroads, with different directions defined by the first and last Republican presidents. They can continue the toxic high court politics stoked by the extremes in both parties, or they can choose the path voiced by Abraham Lincoln at his first inauguration, as the nation faced its most difficult days of divisiveness: “We are not enemies, but friends ... Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds.”
Lincoln urged all citizens to follow “the better angels of our nature.” If today’s senators heed those words, they will demand that any nominee possess unimpeachable integrity and a keen intellect, but they will take a pass on partisanship, stepping back from the abyss of politicizing the Court, onto the firm footing of judicial independence.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.