On the afternoon of April 20, 1999, I was in the analytical chemistry lab at the Metropolitan State College of Denver, when another student came in late and asked a few people if we had heard about a hostage situation at Columbine High School. I had never heard of Columbine High School.
When I got home a few hours later, I was absolutely horrified to find what had happened only about 10 miles away in Littleton.
I grew up in the wide-open spaces of rural Colorado and Utah. When I was a little boy, my dad’s boss, a high school principal, gave me a Daisy air-powered pistol BB gun. It was one of my most prized possessions. I remember Mr. Chin and my dad giving me instructions on how to use it safely. Starting when I was 12 years old, I went to O.A. Greagor Scout Ranch near Norwood and was given careful training in how to handle a .22 match rifle and 20-gauge shotgun. When I went to Central High School in the 1980s, you used to occasionally see rifles in pickup window racks in the parking lot. Guns were no big deal.
I love the U.S. Constitution and have studied the Second Amendment and Supreme Court cases regarding it, and I am convinced that the current prevailing interpretation of the amendment as justification for allowing the free sale of any firearm on the open market is not at all what was intended in the Bill of Rights.
This NRA interpretation of the right to bear arms only dates back maybe about 50 years. We certainly do have the right to own weapons, but I would argue that the devil is in the details. Do you have the legal right to own an M1 Abrams tank? Do you have the legal right to own a surface-to-air missile? What about a military-type, large ammunition capacity rifle, used in war?
The state has every right and responsibility to regulate things that cause mass death and suffering, such as lawn darts, NiCad batteries, and plastic bags. I am being sarcastic here, but I will note that in Colorado we have now effectively banned single-use plastic bags at supermarkets. I am hearing that soon lawnmowers that run on gasoline may also be banned, yet I can go down to a local store and buy a military weapon and bring it home this afternoon. I could buy one online and have it delivered to the house, and never have to leave the comfort of my living room. This is what it looks like when the state has schizophrenia.
No one has an absolute right to own any weapon without any limitations, and that especially goes for weapons designed only for warfare. These are automatic or semiautomatic firearms that can rapidly fire multiple rounds and possess large ammunition magazines. Big enough, for example, for one person to enter a movie theater with in Aurora and kill 12 people.
These weapons should be regulated by the state as a matter of public safety, available only to those with special authorization and training, such as police and military personnel. I understand that people have every right to own a shotgun, hunting rifle, or handgun. Handguns such as a 9mm semiautomatic pistol probably should be allowed for any responsible person who is willing to undergo a license application or background check, but new sales of military rifles such as those used to shoot up Columbine High School or the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, need be banned. This state’s recent tepid attempt to address this public health nightmare is a good first step only.
It’s the ultimate abdication of responsibility by adults in this country to do nothing as our children are slaughtered at school. It’s also extremely fuzzy thinking to say that the mass shootings in the land of the free are only a background check or mental health problem and that all we need to do is get the government more involved to improve mental health. (It’s equally ridiculous to suggest that violent movies or TV are the problem). The government is going to improve mental health? The dysfunctional national government and the state government that can’t even maintain roads and bridges is somehow going to prevent violent thoughts and behavior? If it could do that, it could also stop people from wanting to drink whiskey by the bucket or take fentanyl pills by the dozens. A common-sense first step is to ban new military weapons sales to the public in Colorado. It takes political leadership to do so. That means not checking the polls to see what you think some voters want you to do, but instead taking responsibility and doing the right thing. The state Legislature and Gov. Jared Polis should step back up to the plate, get real, and get the job done. The problem is the killing weapons.
Jack Byrom is a professional editor and writer. He is a graduate of Central High School in Grand Junction and taught high school science and math for three years in Ohio and Colorado.