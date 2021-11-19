By GREG WALCHER
An ancient writer once said “where fear is present, wisdom cannot be.” That could well be said of the ongoing confusion about hydraulic fracturing (or fracking), a proven technology to produce natural gas and oil.
Simply explained, a mix of water (99.5%), sand and chemicals is pumped under high pressure to create minute cracks in rock formations thousands of feet below the surface so oil and gas can be extracted — energy that cannot be obtained otherwise. It has enabled vast new oil and gas resources to be developed, in places like Pennsylvania, where reserves are larger than the government once thought existed in the entire country. Yet there remains enough fear in many communities to make fracking a continuous campaign issue — with some communities dependent upon the technology for their livelihoods, and others determined to ban the practice.
Opposition groups have made drilling and fracking almost synonymous, playing on that public fear. Thus, when candidate Joe Biden vowed to ban drilling on public lands, many thought he meant fracking. Then-Vice President Mike Pence told the debate audience in Pennsylvania that a Biden/Harris Administration would ban fracking and end many local jobs. Now-Vice President Kamala Harris objected, assuring the crowd there was no such intention, a denial Biden then repeated. As President, Biden signed two executive orders “pausing” oil and gas leasing on public lands, but did not actually ban fracking. As a result, some activists now accuse him of selling out, while others continue to demand the fracking ban.
There is much debate about whether a president has such authority. There is not enough debate, though, about how “fracking” affects America’s energy future. U.S. shale gas resources are the second largest in the world, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The U.S. has over 100 years’ supply of natural gas at today’s consumption rate, and has seen a significant increase in its recoverable oil reserves, largely as a result of fracking.
Fracking has actually been used since the 1940s. But the discovery of large deposits of natural gas and oil, like the Marcellus Shale in the Appalachians and the Bakken Formation in North Dakota, have made fracking more common. And that made it the target of a campaign by alarmists who oppose all uses of fossil fuels. That leads inevitably to the threat of federal regulation, which would amount to a ban.
Such drilling practices have always been regulated at the state level, so this would represent a major new expansion of federal power, part of the regulatory tirade of the EPA. Predictably, that possibility has brought angry congressional hearings, potential legislation, public hearings and thousands of speeches and letters — mostly generated by activist organizations.
Gin up enough fear among local residents and, the crusaders hope, politicians will respond by blocking or limiting energy development. The result could be a morass of burdensome regulations that are simply not justified by reasonable concerns.
Exaggerated claims about fracking focus on the chemicals. For example, many people now believe fracking contaminates groundwater and poisons drinking water. But even the EPA and the Groundwater Protection Council (composed of state regulators) have issued reports admitting that there is not a single documented example of groundwater contamination caused by fracking.
Where contamination of drinking water has been found, the source was not fracking, but corrosion of well pipes. Ironically, preventing such corrosion is the very purpose of the trace chemicals added to the water and sand — the chemicals opponents use to stir up public fear.
In the U.S., more than a million gas and oil wells have used the technique without negative impacts. Former Governor John Hickenlooper famously assured Coloradans that, “Hydraulic fracturing doesn’t connect to groundwater, (and) it’s almost inconceivable that groundwater will be contaminated.” It is virtually impossible to eliminate all risk from all human activities, and there are risks in energy production, too. That’s why there are industry standards and strict state regulations on such activities.
Clearly, energy independence and reasonable energy prices can be maintained if the U.S. produces more of its own resources. About 156,900 Americans held oil and gas jobs in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The development of America’s oil and gas means more high-paying American jobs, more income to citizens who lease land for energy production, and more revenue to local and state governments.
Fear can sometimes be useful if it’s based on facts. But it can blind our vision on important issues like energy independence. Fear should be banned, so “wisdom can be.”
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.