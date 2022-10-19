By STEVE ERKENBRACK

Major league baseball teams are battling in the playoffs to see which two will win their respective league pennants, and go to the World Series. One thing is certain, whichever teams prevail, ballplayers of different races will take the field for the Fall Classic. Seventy-five years ago, an African-American played in the World Series for the first time ever. It took the guts of a courageous ballplayer named Jackie Robinson; the vision of a team owner, Branch Rickey, and the sacrifice of a now-forgotten manager to rise to the occasion.