Major league baseball teams are battling in the playoffs to see which two will win their respective league pennants, and go to the World Series. One thing is certain, whichever teams prevail, ballplayers of different races will take the field for the Fall Classic. Seventy-five years ago, an African-American played in the World Series for the first time ever. It took the guts of a courageous ballplayer named Jackie Robinson; the vision of a team owner, Branch Rickey, and the sacrifice of a now-forgotten manager to rise to the occasion.
Battling institutional racism
Thousands of black soldiers fought for freedom in World War II, only to return home to face segregation in the South and bigotry throughout the country. Brooklyn Dodgers’ owner Rickey was determined to integrate major league baseball. Rickey found the right ballplayer in Robinson, who had the spirit, skills, and strength of character to excel on the field and endure the vitriol off the field.
And Rickey knew he had the right manager in Leo Durocher, a scrappy ex-shortstop nicknamed “Leo the Lip” for the way he would battle for his players, challenging umpires when he disagreed with a call. Durocher commanded the support of the team and was beloved in Brooklyn. When a group of Dodger players signed a petition stating they would not play with a black man, Durocher forcefully quelled the rebellion saying he — and only he — would decide how to manage the team and he was going to field the best players, and that included Robinson.
But days before the 1947 season opened, the Commissioner of Baseball ordered a season-long suspension of Durocher for a series of “immoral” activities, ranging from gambling to adultery. Rickey, Robinson, and the Dodgers were left without a manager, facing the vehemence and vitriol of racism.
Promises and performance
Rickey asked several former managers to take the reins, but none would have any part of it. Then he talked with Burt Shotten, an older man who had once managed the Philadelphia Phillies. Shotten had retired years before, because the stress of managing a major league team severely threatened his health. Shotten was supportive of the monumental effort Rickey and Robinson were attempting, but he had promised his wife that he would never again wear a baseball uniform — every manager other than the legendary Connie Mack, who started managing in 1901, had worn a uniform — and Shotten refused to break that promise.
So he didn’t. With backing from his wife and Mr. Rickey, he managed the team wearing street clothes. Mrs. Shotten supported her husband, knowing that it could cost him his health, and cost her a husband.
Shotten had a vastly different style than Durocher. He was calm and methodical. His approach was like a balm over the racially charged waters. And he brought something else. During his playing days decades before, Shotten had enhanced his value as a ballplayer with aggressive base running, trying to steal bases far more often that most players. He saw in Robinson the chance to turn the tables on bigotry by unleashing him as a base runner. Robinson was a good hitter, but it was his base running that gave him the chance to silently answer racism. When a batter reaches base, he has beaten the pitcher in that particular “at-bat.” The pitcher must check each base runner before each pitch, and there was Jackie, a visible reminder that black had beaten white. Pitching requires concentration, so every time Robinson reached base, he gave his teammate at the plate an advantage by distracting the pitcher, feinting and darting off the base and threatening to steal the next base. Ironically, the more bigoted the pitcher, the more he was bothered by the unspoken success of a black base runner. Game by game, Robinson earned the support of his teammates, ultimately running the Dodgers right into the World Series.
Records and results
Robinson led the league in stolen bases and was selected as the Rookie of the Year. Not only did the Dodgers win the National League pennant, they set attendance records for both home games and away games. The next year, Robinson was joined by another black man, catcher Roy Campanella, and the following year, by pitcher Don Newcombe. Other teams followed: Willie Mays to the Giants, Hank Aaron to the Braves. Baseball was integrated. And Burt Shotten retired … again.
Jackie Robinson is justifiably honored for his heroic performance, a lone black man leading the integration of baseball. His uniform number, 42, is the only number that is officially retired not just by the Dodgers but by every team, an appropriate commemoration of his incredible courage. A lesser-known tribute is paid to Burt Shotten. For 75 years, every major league baseball manager and coach has worn a uniform, regardless of how old, how overweight, or how he looked. The last man who managed a team in street clothes was Burt Shotten, and baseball continues this unwritten testament to an unsung hero, who quietly helped bring the principles of America’s Declaration of Independence to America’s favorite pastime.
