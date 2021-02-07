By JIM SPEHAR
It’s been an interesting few weeks. Especially for a lifelong news junkie.
My first three columns of 2021 were, understandably I think, about the ugly insurrection in our nation’s capitol, the aftermath of that deadly rioting and then the issues we face as a country in getting past all that. Finally, I’d had enough.
“No column,” I messaged editorial page editor Andy Smith the Friday after President Joe Biden’s inauguration despite an obvious and easy topic. “Gonna bask in normalcy this morning.” Hence my absence from the opinion pages of the Daily Sentinel week before last.
It felt different in a very good way last week, writing a celebratory piece about the Grand Valley’s Riverfront efforts, the way my friends Larry Jones and Brian Mahoney finally made years of wishful thinking real by convincing our Grand Junction Lions Club to ante up the first real dollars for the project and also naming at least some locals who’ve spearheaded prior and subsequent efforts. That change of pace, away from constant national political turmoil to more positive topics, has carried over into other parts of life at the Spehar household.
Television habits have certainly changed. Though local news and NBC’s nightly newscast are still dinnertime staples, no longer are our evenings filled with channel surfing between CNN, Fox News and MSNBC to catch what’s going on with Shawn and Tucker, Wolf and Chris, Lawrence and Rachel. I’m still a frequent viewer of the weeknight hour with Brian Williams, whose interview skills are, to me, the most impressive of the lot.
Instead, I’ve sucked my patient wife, whose usual viewing is more attuned to the History Channel and Discovery Channel, into nightly binge watching of a 12-season series that’s pure escapism and includes pretty mountain views, ranch life, horses and some over-the-top drama queens. I’ve even caught her immersed in You Tube videos of 4WD adventures, probably a signal to complete some ongoing Land Cruiser refurbishments and get ready for spring and summer outings.
After months of procrastination it was no longer possible to blame the holidays and other events so, with the help of a handy son-in-law, the final piece of our kitchen refurbishment is finally done. We’re also enjoying watching our eldest granddaughter navigate “real” kindergarten instead of distance learning, seeing her four-month-old sister’s two emerging first teeth and laughing at her gurgling attempts to communicate by means other than crying.
I’m no Pollyanna. There’s still plenty, wrong and right, that deserves thoughtful comment. I’ll get around to a little of that next. But I’m grateful for these tentative tiptoeing steps back into “normalcy.”
■ ■ ■
Unfortunately “normalcy” is sometimes a negative, as evidenced by some recent goings-on down a Fifth and Rood.
If the powers-that-be at City Hall want to torpedo the possibility of a community center, what better way than to propose hacking it into Lincoln Park? That’s already provoking consternation among nearby neighbors. Another expensive new study has again confirmed a center is a community desire. But forcing Grand Junction voters to decide whether fulfilling that wish is worth compromising our local equivalent of New York City’s Central Park is not a recipe for success.
Then throw still another look-see at the city purchasing the troubled Glacier Ice Arena along with the downtown block formerly occupied by City Market. And discussion about creating outdoor event space at the expense of current downtown parking.
There’s merit to a potential purchase of the former City Market site, especially in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority. Perhaps part of that site could become a location for events. It’s only a block away from former city-owned, already developed open space right at 3rd and Main Street that a former council, in a split vote, sold for hotel development to owners who’ve since found other nearby locations for another new and two other proposed hotels.
The ice rink is another story. Expensive to maintain, frequented lightly by niche users, poorly located and certainly different, despite claims by a recent letter writer, than cheap-to-construct and easy-to-maintain pickle ball courts also used by a small but vocal group.
What’ll be most important in the upcoming City Council election is selecting council members with the ability to prioritize competing possibilities rather than create a smorgasbord of projects and who will realize that what gets an issue off the agenda quickly may or may not be the best long-term decision.
