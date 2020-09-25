By ZEBULON MIRACLE
Famed anthropologist Margaret Mead once said, “Never believe that a few caring people cannot change the world. For, indeed, that’s all who ever have.” These words capture the very spirit of United Way.
In 1959, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce Manager Dale Hollingsworth and Board President Herb Bacon started the United Fund of Mesa County to create a unified effort to raise money for 13 local nonprofits. Sixty-one years and more than $32 million raised later, United Way of Mesa County now provides support to 27 agencies that run 43 different programs aimed at improving the health, education, and self-reliance of every Mesa County resident.
More than 50,000 of your friends and neighbors have directly benefited from programs funded in part by United Way.
This year has brought unprecedented challenges and struggles to our community but I am filled with hope. As I have visited with our local health and human service agencies, business leaders, and members of the community at large, I am confident that this community will rise to the challenges we face. I have seen unwavering dedication, determination to address and solve the root cause of problems, and creativity to overcome barriers. United, we can ensure that all children enter school ready to learn and are reading at grade level by the end of 3rd grade. United we can achieve our goal of access to health care and improved health to individuals and families. And united we can provide the supports needed so that anyone can live independently and have access to basic needs in times of crisis.
Because of the community’s support, United Way has made significant progress in these areas. Community investments by United Way this past year have helped to provided literacy support to 8,841 youth and 897 young adults received job skills training. More than 8,600 individuals received healthcare services including 557 seniors who received assistance navigating health-care systems. An incredible 733,000 meals were served and 38,235 nights of emergency shelter were provided. United Way-supported programs also provide legal representation for our community’s most vulnerable, keep families in their homes with housing assistance, provide mental health care including grief counseling, and provide harm reduction programs to high-risk young adults.
As impressive as these numbers are, they sometimes make it easy to forget that there are actual people and stories behind each statistic. There was the 90-year-old man who received the knowledge and support necessary to care for his 88-year-old wife at home. There was the parent who utilized a food assistance program for the first time during the global pandemic so that their child could focus on school rather than hunger. There were the volunteers who organized their food delivery route so that they could spend extra time with a client and keep her company.
One of the most powerful elements about United Way is how localized our work is in the community. It is the community that identifies the most pressing issues we are facing, it is the community that finds partners and solutions to those problems, and it is the community that raises the funds to fight and win. Money raised here stays here. But United Way’s success can only come from the community working together and contributing to these efforts.
Mead also said, “I must admit that I personally measure success in terms of the contributions an individual makes to her or his fellow human beings.” The same could be said about measuring the success of a community as a whole. As a community working together to identify, solve, and fund solutions for our needs, we all grow stronger.
As we kick off our annual fundraising campaign, I am asking you to be a part of our team. Your personal contribution or participation in workplace giving can make a lasting difference in many lives. I am confident that we will be successful in overcoming this difficult time because I am confident in the power and generosity of this community. Working together and united, we can change lives right here, right now.
Zebulon Miracle is the executive director of the United Way of Mesa County.