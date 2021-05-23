By BRUCE NOBLE
I recently had the privilege of visiting Bears Ears National Monument with Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, a member of the with Ute Mountain Ute tribe. During our time together, she pointed out landscape features and explained their importance to her people. Seeing Ute Mountain, the Blue Mountains (or Abajos), and the Bears Ears on the surrounding horizon amounts to something powerful in her culture. These cardinal points help to anchor the Ute Mountain Utes to the Earth.
Regina’s grandmother, Stella Eyetoo, lived as a child in the Allen Canyon portion of the Bears Ears area. In her later years, Stella’s home on tribal land in White Mesa, Utah included a comforting view of the twin buttes that comprise the Bears Ears. Stella was pleased when President Barack Obama designated Bears Ears National Monument on Dec. 28, 2016 because she knew that her childhood home in Allen Canyon would be protected. Then, on Dec. 4, 2017, President Donald Trump took the legally questionable step of reducing the size of the new national monument by 85%. One week later, Stella Eyetoo passed away.
Of course there are politics connected to a national monument designation. But for the Ute Mountain Utes, the meaning of Bears Ears National Monument is much more personal. It’s about home.
Tribes led the way to protecting the area
A unique feature of Bears Ears National Monument is that five tribes — the Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute, Hopi, Ute Indian Tribe of Utah, and Pueblo of Zuni — joined together to recommend that President Obama should use his authority under the Antiquities Act to create the national monument. They were moved to form this historic coalition because of their shared conviction that the Bears Ears’ area needs protecting. That in itself is truly amazing. If there’s another case in history where a group of tribes have recommended the establishment of a national monument, I’m not aware of it.
As explained to me by Charles Wilkinson, University of Colorado expert in Indian law, “collaborative management” was central to the original proclamation that led to President Obama’s national monument designation. Collaborative management included the premise that federal land managers would work with the tribes to administer Bears Ears with indigenous knowledge embedded in national monument policy. This did not mean that all motorized recreation, all grazing, and all other consumptive uses would be banned from the monument, but it did suggest that the tribes would have a prominent role in protecting sites of critical importance to them. Going forward, it seems only proper that the tribes should have the opportunity to give heed to the voices of their ancestors in managing the monument.
Fate of monument’s size awaits
A new president and secretary of the Interior changes the conversation about the future direction of Bears Ears. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is not only the first Native American secretary of the Interior in American history, but also an enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo. Bears Ears was once a homeland to pueblo-dwelling people that previously inhabited the national monument area and both pueblo people and other tribal members visit it regularly today. During her recent visit to Bears Ears, Secretary Haaland said she was there to listen. While that was most certainly the case, I think we get a sense of the direction that her listening may take her.
Ultimately, President Biden will dictate the course of action. In so doing, he will weigh increasing the size of Bears Ears National Monument to the 1.9 million acres originally recommended by the five tribes versus using his executive authority to re-designate the original 1.35 million acre Obama national monument. Either way, my guess is that we will soon see a dramatically enlarged national monument that will better reflect the wishes of the five tribes.
The Utah governor and congressional delegation will surely protest, but I think a monument in the range of the original Obama designation will better serve the interests of the state, the nation, and the tribes that have worked so hard to protect this special area.
In an April 8, 2021 article in the Washington Post, Secretary Haaland said the following about Bears Ears: “This place is filled with cultural heritage. That cultural heritage belongs to every single American.” Secretary Haaland and the five tribes supporting Bears Ears National Monument realize one fundamental premise — our public lands belong to all of us. Through their support of this national monument, these five tribes are inviting us to consider their ancestral lands as something that belongs to all Americans. Thanks to the magnanimity of these five tribes, we can soon consider an expanded Bears Ears National Monument a home for us all.
Bruce Noble retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison. He lives in Grand Junction.