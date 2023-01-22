St. Mary’s Medical Center is grateful for our partnership with Kim Bimestefer and the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing. I want to personally thank them for reviewing our financial work and appreciate them acknowledging Intermountain Healthcare as a notable example of bringing value-based care and lowering health care costs in our community.
The recently released Hospital Transparency Report is important in our collaborative work to provide quality care while lowering the overall cost. I want to offer you more context for the findings of the report.
In 2021, the year singled out in one part of the report, St. Mary’s reported profit margin translates into less than two months of our operating costs. In other words, what it costs for St. Mary’s to provide vital services to Western Colorado patients. St. Mary’s Medical Center offers Level 2 trauma services, Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care, cardiac care, neurosciences, and other services rarely found in a community the size of Grand Junction. Without these advanced services locally, community members would have to travel to Denver or Salt Lake City for care.
It is also important to understand the report is hospital-only data. It does not reflect the investments made in physician practices and other health care services provided in a community. Factoring in the cost of our physicians with the Medical Group, the profit margin is reduced by nearly half in 2021 or less than one month of operating costs. In terms of running a sustainable and fiscally responsible business, community leaders have told us that this is a responsible amount to have in reserves.
Profits from St. Mary’s, like all Intermountain Healthcare hospitals, are invested in the communities we serve. Over the last three years, we have recruited and employed 75 new physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in the Grand Junction community. We now employ nearly 200 providers to ensure access to vital services regardless of which insurer covers an individual. None of the costs of the new or previously existing providers are included in the hospital-only data in this report.
We also expanded and modernized our hospital pharmacy and lab at a cost of $52 million, replaced equipment with the latest clinical technology, and implemented best-in-class electronic health systems that help us provide safe and reliable care.
It is important to reiterate that the data is from 2021. In 2022 with the Omicron surge, St. Mary’s, along with other hospitals nationally, saw a dramatic surge in labor costs. Throughout 2021 and 2022, St. Mary’s made significant base pay increases for clinical staff. In addition, supply chain issues and general inflation affected the cost of medical supplies and drugs. Due to these factors, 2022 results will be much different from 2021.
Even during this tumultuous time, St. Mary’s continues to offer significant uncompensated care. We are committed to making health care more affordable. We are also committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and paying our caregivers a market-driven wage.
We are proud of our history serving the Grand Valley and grateful for your ongoing support.
Bryan Johnson is president of St. Mary’s Medical Center.