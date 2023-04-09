By GENE GOFFIN
It happens periodically — politicians promote cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Food Stamps.
Many conservatives oppose safety net programs. Social Security is said to be a scam, is too costly, and individuals should save for themselves — amazing it’s lasted 87 years. Some pledged not to cut “benefits” for Social Security and Medicare, making no promises about Medicaid and Food Stamps. They did cut Social Security under Ronald Reagan. George W. Bush wanted to invest part of the Social Security trust fund in private investments. Retirees would have lost much of their income in 2008’s Great Recession. Newt Gingrich and Paul Ryan tried to cut when they were House Speakers. Presidential hopefuls Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence want cuts, too.
Politicians may pretend cutting “premium support” doesn’t cut benefits. Those programs help with Medicare premiums, mostly Parts B (doctor visits), C (Medicare Advantage), and D (prescriptions). Part C is heavily subsidized. It’s good for people rarely seeing a doctor and never having expensive health problems. Low or no premiums are offset by co-pays, deductibles and denied care. If you have a major, expensive health issue someday, death may seem the better option. Bankrupting family never feels good. Senior medical bankruptcies are increasing. Part B has premium support for lower income seniors.
By cutting premium support, since most premiums are deducted from Social Security, benefits effectively would be cut, maybe by hundreds of dollars. The feds pay 74.5% of Part D. Cuts could raise drug prices or premiums by multiples. Drug prices, including insulin, have been reduced by recent legislation. Some Republicans want to repeal that, too. To date, no one knows what the Republican plan actually is. Negotiating with separate House Republican factions without a plan cannot work.
Twelve million seniors are on Medicaid. Some run out of money toward life’s end, maybe quietly transferring property to relatives to qualify because Medicaid pays for nursing homes. Some Republicans oppose Medicaid, claiming it goes to irresponsible people. Most of those “irresponsible” people are white and vote conservatively. What happens to “irresponsible” seniors without family or money?
Conservatives want to force reduction of government expenses by holding the public debt hostage. If they miscalculate, the United States will default. The world will not trust us, interest rates will skyrocket, a major depression may occur. Substantially reducing the safety net means many seniors couldn’t pay for food, insurance, drugs or rent — pick your favorite. Many already can’t. Reducing or eliminating Medicaid will result in vulnerable seniors being on the street. Many rural hospitals, like Delta’s, could close.
Republican presidential hopefuls suggest “reform,” code for cuts and raising retirement age. Physical decline varies considerably. Some work is very demanding — have you noticed how many “contractors” die early? Those workers need help sooner. Withdrawing so much money from the economy would ensure a long, long recession or worse. The recovery from the Great Recession of 2008 took years longer because of reduced government spending. The net result may have cost our country more than it saved.
Then there are moral arguments. Most who work pay Social Security and Medicare premiums for at least 10 years. How would you feel if your car insurer told you they wouldn’t pay for that accident because they didn’t want to? That’s breach of contract and breach of honesty. Sticking it to vulnerable seniors is morally wrong and politically dumb — France’s President is discovering that.
Most baby boomers are already retired. That tsunami is receding. Projected medical cost increases are much lower than they were. American life expectancy has dropped. We are a very rich country and can afford more taxes on wealthy people to support vulnerable people as other countries do. These programs are not in as bad shape as claimed, but some reform is necessary. Having people work longer to pay premiums longer requires incentives, not cuts.
Can we afford to not solve it, or do we want growing senior poverty and a long recession? In Mesa County, a low-income county, even more people would struggle, slowing or reversing the positive trends of the past decade.
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
Grand Junction’s election shows citizens prefer to move forward, defeating old guard candidates and approving a Community Rec Center. Restore the Balance picked every race correctly, making it the most significant political group here. Scott Beilfuss, long a senior advocate, will be welcome on the council.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.