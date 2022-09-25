By JIM SPEHAR
“This land is your land…” — Woody Guthrie
This past week’s spate of local news involving the Bureau of Land Management resurrected many thoughts I’ve had over the better parts of three decades doing work involving the agency.
Those efforts included interactions as member of a family with grazing permits on BLM-managed lands and while a Mesa County commissioner and Grand Junction city council member. They involved professional work for Shell during the last of many oil shale “booms” and later on behalf of conservation foundations and environmental organizations, as well as other Western Slope communities. A daughter of a family friend, someone we met as a toddler at gatherings up in Crested Butte, was a staffer and attorney in the Colorado state office before her untimely death.
There’ve been one-on-ones with Bureau staff in pickup trucks up in mountain meadows and also across desks in local offices. There was a memorable raft grip through Westwater with BLM staff and local officials. Conferences in the Colorado state office, as well as lobbying efforts at the agency’s headquarters in Washington.
Mostly cordial and collaborative. One memorable early morning here at home more than a little testy. Memorabilia stored after dismantling the “ego wall” in my office includes a framed collage featuring picturesque local public lands landmarks “…from your friends at BLM.”
So it’s with more than a little interest that I read about BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning’s visit to Grand Junction and the annual meeting out on Horizon Drive of the Public Lands Foundation, a group that includes many former BLM employees. Also the related stories about the future of a Western Regional Headquarters just down the street
If there’s a dominant thread to my thoughts it’s this. The bureau is an agency that’s “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” given its multiple use mandate and expectations that sometimes mean “my use first, then others if they don’t interfere.”
There’s also the inherent conflict between any use, whether for energy development or grazing or recreation, right now versus preserving public lands that, as Richard Nixon once put it, “…represent, in a sense, the breathing space of the nation.”
A great deal of that conflict is political.
Imagine sitting in an office out near the airport, over in Denver, or in our nation’s Capitol as expectations change between the “Drill Baby, Drill” administration of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney and those of Barack Obama with Ken Salazar as Interior Secretary. And facing the possibility of another hard right or hard left change in as little as four years, after spending most of those years revamping priorities and regulations to fit the whims of a temporary boss.
You’d also be dealing with the questions of whose priorities are paramount, locals more closely connected to nearby public lands or the broader public. Didn’t we see that come into play with arguments for placing the national BLM headquarters here? Locals might feel one way, the rest of the country another as captured by one member of Congress and lived every day by BLM staff.
“Maybe you weren’t born with a silver spoon in your mouth, but like every American, you carry a deed to 635 million acres of public lands… Even if you don’t own a house or the latest computer on the market, you own Yosemite, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, Golden Gate National Recreation Area and many other national treasures.” — Rep. John Garamendi
Another Republican president, Dwight Eisenhower explained why federal lands should be wisely managed “in the interest of the public as a whole.”
“In the utilization of these lands,” he said, “the people are entitled to expect that their timber, minerals, streams and water supply, wildlife and recreational values should be safeguarded, improved and made available not only for this, but for future generations.”
Whether they’re wearing tan shirts and jeans out here in the West or suits and dresses in Washington, BLMers are truly “damned if they do, damned if they don’t.” Understandably it’s getting harder to find staff for the federal agency with the broadest mandate for managing the public lands in its purview.
It’s important that all of us are not merely spectators to conflicts, but participants in their resolution. And take time to sympathize with those charged with managing our differing expectations.
Jim Spehar has long thought the difference between “users” of BLM lands and “visitors” to national forests and parks is more than semantic. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.