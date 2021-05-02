By PETE KOLBENSCHLAG
Spring brings blooms to orchards and visitors showing up again at markets and wineries. With COVID hopefully behind, western Colorado is looking forward to a strong season. But this year, those who watch water are worried. Because even as we put one challenge behind, an even greater one looms: Colorado’s climate emergency.
Global warming is not limited to Colorado, but our part of the planet is warming more quickly than most, according to a study by the Washington Post. What we are experiencing in the southwest is “aridification,” not just a long dry spell. This happens deep into a multi-year drought, worsened by climate change, living at the irrigated edges of the desert. We have to adapt and to make our farms and communities more resilient to what is coming.
But until we curb the causes of the climate crisis, we will never catch up trying to address it. We need to do more. We must adapt, we must cut climate pollution, and we must rebuild our systems to be part of the solution not adding to the worsening crisis.
A central piece of his first 100 days, President Biden’s Executive Order on Climate (EO) takes bold first steps to address this crisis. For farming and living in the Southwest, nothing could be more important. First, the EO pauses new fossil fuel leasing on public lands. This matters because this activity on federal lands accounts for one-quarter of the United States’ climate pollution according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The EO has also initiated a review of federal fossil fuel leasing programs. Since the program has not undergone any such review for decades, this is simply good business practice, and good for the management of public lands. It is also critical if we are serious about climate change.
And the EO aspires to protect 30% of our nation’s lands and waters by 2030 — part of the solution to climate change by protecting natural lands that store rather than release carbon, and helping to address the loss of wildlife habitat, to protect water supplies, and for outdoor recreation, with demand sky-rocketing since the leasing programs were last reviewed.
We also need to make our communities more resilient. Biden’s Executive Order helps there, too. By supporting regenerative agriculture and conservation, it helps make land use part of the solution and strengthens resiliency.
Practices such as building soil can help guard against hot and dry spells. Healthier soils grow heartier crops that are also more nutritious. Leaving some lands and riparian areas undeveloped can improve water quality and maintain fish and wildlife habitat. Planting native shrubs and perennials boosts diversity, provides habitat for beneficial fauna, and strengthens natural protections against disease and pests, which are likely to increase due to climate change.
We have spent decades studying and fighting over the problem. Now it’s time to address it. Even with action, climate change will challenge farming in the Southwest. But without an urgent and unprecedented effort, many agricultural operators in the region could begin to find it difficult to make it here at all.
President Biden is off to a strong start with the Climate EO and other steps, but the first 100 days is a somewhat arbitrary metric. The climate order is a bold step that has been many years in the making. But the test will be shown in action and results. If we care about Colorado farms, rural communities, and the food they help put on our tables, then we must demand that all our elected officials — local, state and federal — follow President Biden’s lead to take bold climate action.
Pete Kolbenschlag is the director of the Colorado Farm & Food Alliance and a long-time climate and public lands activist. He lives in Delta County.