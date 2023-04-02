As a 17-year Grand Junction Police Department police officer/detective, you might expect me to write an editorial about the status of our police department’s current “very” thin blue line, pointing out that we are approximately 30 officers short and how that impacts our community. Or that our dispatch center is at 50% staffing and how difficult that is on our dispatchers, who already have an exceedingly tough job. I’m choosing a different focus because I’ve addressed these issues numerous times throughout my campaign, and shared my deep expertise when it comes to public safety — something our council desperately needs.
The topic I want to discuss with you is the potential service agreement (merger) between the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Clifton Fire Protection District. This is an important discussion to be having right now, as the city of Grand Junction is considering this move and if it happens, it will impact the GJFD in a big way. In a recent conversation I had with City Manager Greg Caton and Fire Chief Ken Watkins, I was told there had been a “30-year discussion” about the topic, but recently the discussion had become more of a conversation about when and how. Chief Watkins explained that projected revenues deemed it “viable” by the city’s consultant, but they would probably need additional personnel and ambulances, even if all the Clifton Fire staff make the transition to the City of Grand Junction. Once the assessment is complete, it will come to City Council for consideration.
To get a broader perspective, I spoke with some local fire service friends about this possibility. What I learned was one concern they have is the importance of staying true to the promises they made to the citizens of Grand Junction concerning the 2019 ballot initiative 2B. The fire union put in a lot of work to get the initiative passed, knocking on doors and talking with the citizens of Grand Junction about current and future public safety needs. My takeaway from those conversations is that we need to be good stewards of those tax dollars and continue to meet the obligations made to our community when it comes to emergency fire and medical services. I agree.
On Jan. 23 of this year, after the Fire Station 8 “Hose Decoupling” (aka Grand Opening), I drove around the Pear Park area, noticing the checkerboard combination of blue and green street signs (blue is city of GJ, green is Mesa County), and thinking about how Grand Junction might effectively provide public safety service in this area. The reality is, for most of us, it doesn’t matter what’s painted on the side of the fire truck or ambulance or patrol vehicle (GJFD vs Clifton Fire or GJPD vs MCSO), so long as they show up when we call 911. But from an administrative perspective, it gets a bit more complicated.
Grand Junction is looking to make this a budget neutral (fair) process that would involve funding Clifton Fire is already receiving. This is certainly a discussion that needs to involve our County Commissioners, and we must make sure we are all rowing in the same direction as we look to provide fire and medical service to the Pear Park and Clifton areas. The demands on our public safety system will continue to grow, and we need to grow with it. But let’s focus on smart growth, looking for ways to efficiently deliver public safety services.
As these discussions are taking place, we need a City Council equipped to engage in the conversation. My point? Let’s make sure we do this the right way.
Cody Kennedy is a former Grand Junction police officer and is a candidate for Grand Junction City Council in District A.