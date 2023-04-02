As a 17-year Grand Junction Police Department police officer/detective, you might expect me to write an editorial about the status of our police department’s current “very” thin blue line, pointing out that we are approximately 30 officers short and how that impacts our community. Or that our dispatch center is at 50% staffing and how difficult that is on our dispatchers, who already have an exceedingly tough job. I’m choosing a different focus because I’ve addressed these issues numerous times throughout my campaign, and shared my deep expertise when it comes to public safety — something our council desperately needs.

The topic I want to discuss with you is the potential service agreement (merger) between the Grand Junction Fire Department and the Clifton Fire Protection District. This is an important discussion to be having right now, as the city of Grand Junction is considering this move and if it happens, it will impact the GJFD in a big way. In a recent conversation I had with City Manager Greg Caton and Fire Chief Ken Watkins, I was told there had been a “30-year discussion” about the topic, but recently the discussion had become more of a conversation about when and how. Chief Watkins explained that projected revenues deemed it “viable” by the city’s consultant, but they would probably need additional personnel and ambulances, even if all the Clifton Fire staff make the transition to the City of Grand Junction. Once the assessment is complete, it will come to City Council for consideration.