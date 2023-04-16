It isn’t often that a bipartisan bill, with reasonable regulations that protect homeowners while ensuring a path forward for the development of more desperately needed residential housing, passes the Colorado Legislature. But as one of the sponsors of this bill, I’m proud to say that this year it did.
The legislation, entitled Transparency for Metropolitan Districts, formally adopts the best practices of metro districts across the state so home-buyers are ensured strong local oversight, accountability for district directors and transparency through enhanced communication and mandated disclosures. Importantly, cities and counties are required to both impose a debt limit and set mill levy caps for bond repayments so property taxes don’t rise above a certain level. Additionally, any bonds issued by a metro district that are bought by a developer must be approved by a certified municipal advisor — a federally regulated fiduciary — to confirm the interest rate on the debt is at or below the market rate.
This is a major victory for home-buyers at a time when Colorado’s housing shortage is at critical mass. Skyrocketing home prices and surging interest rates have eclipsed sluggish household incomes, leaving housing affordability in Grand Junction at an all-time low. In the past eight years, the cost (purchase price plus mortgage interest) of purchasing a home here has increased by 87%, with the biggest jumps taking place in the past three years, according to a recent study by the Common Sense Institute. Overall, the housing deficit in Grand Junction last year ranged from 897 to 2,413 units. To close this housing gap and meet population growth by 2028, Grand Junction needs to build between 3,200 and 4,700 housing units.
Metro districts have become one of the most important ways to lower the barriers to homeownership for Colorado families while still providing the amenities people desire and the public infrastructure they need, such as parks, trails, streets and intersections, recreation centers and functioning water and sewer lines. They have emerged over the past 70 years as a critical financing tool to build infrastructure and homes when there isn’t an active tax base during the construction phase.
Currently, there are 2,300 districts throughout the state. Most are built with debt bought by public bond buyers. A small percentage, however, is often purchased by developers to build necessary infrastructure at the beginning of a project because public bond buyers view the start of a development — when there is no established tax base — as a potentially risky investment. As with a mortgage, this debt is then paid down by homeowners over time.
Without these developer bonds, there would be far fewer new homes and communities because cities and counties don’t have the resources to pay for streets, sidewalks, water and sewer systems and other public infrastructure. For the few developments that do move ahead, home-buyers would be forced to pay much higher prices as the cost of infrastructure and amenities would be front-loaded on the home price.
I believe that one of my essential roles as a state legislator is to make it easier for working families to afford housing. This new law responsibly and effectively addresses the housing affordability crisis through improved protections and transparency for home-buyers without over-regulation.
Rick Taggart represents House District 55 in the Colorado General Assembly.