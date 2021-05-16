By ALBERTO MARTINEZ-REYES
Over the past 15 years, Grand Junction has become my home. While I’m not from here originally, I’ve grown roots in this community. I work in a local tire shop, helping my customers solve all kinds of car problems. I enjoy my job, knowing that I help people get to work and live their daily lives. I work hard to support myself and my family; that’s the Colorado way.
I feel at home in Grand Junction, but for a long time I was scared. I live in a community where many of my immigrant neighbors are undocumented or know someone who is. When people are scared of losing a family member, they don’t trust the very people who are supposed to protect us: the police. This means people are afraid to report crime or accidents, because they don’t want to give their information to the police officers, EMTs, or firefighters.
Trust is crucial between our immigrant community and local law enforcement, and this trust must be built with intention. Over the past several years, the former Grand Junction police chief, in partnership with the state police and the county Sheriff’s Office, asked the immigrant community to participate in informational citizen academies. During these information sessions they assured us that they intended to protect our communities and not to collaborate or share information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Thanks to these sessions we gained confidence in knowing and learning the law. These sessions strengthened the ties of trust between our community and the police and as a result, our community began to participate more within the city. Now we view the police with respect and admiration, not with fear and distrust as before.
Trust takes a long time to build, but it can be destroyed with one action. That’s what happened when the DMV shared personal information about Colorado residents who applied for driver licenses with ICE. Everyone should be able to access basic government services, like getting a driver license in order to drive safely and feel secure. We trusted the state by coming forward and it is a betrayal that some government actors share that information to be used against us! This caused the Latino community to approach the government and some institutions with hesitancy and fear again because these actions broke a bridge with the immigrant community.
This year, our legislature can ensure no Coloradans’ data is used against them by passing Senate Bill 131, which would protect the personal information people share with the State. We should not depend on good or bad officials, but on a system that guarantees that our information will be treated with dignity and respect! This is a nation under God that sees its citizens with humanity and love and our laws must reflect this sentiment in action. By passing SB 131, the legislature will ensure all Coloradans can be assured their personal information is protected.
Alberto Martinez-Reyes has lived in Grand Junction for the past 15 years. He works at a local tire shop and is an active member of his community.