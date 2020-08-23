BY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION OF THE GRAND VALLEY
For four years, there has been a Black Lives Matter banner hanging on the front of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley building.
On Aug. 16 it was ripped down by a white man videoing himself on his cellphone.
We put it up again the next day, and will continue to do so.
Next to our banner there is a real estate agent’s box with a letter explaining why we proudly hung this banner four years ago and continue to hang it today.
It reads:
“We, the members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley feel collectively that the nationwide “Black Lives Matter” movement is so interwoven with our Unitarian Universalist values that it is something we choose to support visibly in the form of a banner hanging outside our church.
Specifically, the national issues around “Black Lives Matter” touch upon no less than five of our seven Unitarian Universalist principles:
■ The inherent worth and dignity of every person;
■ Justice, equity, and compassion in human relations;
■ A free and responsible search for truth and meaning;
■ The right of conscience and the use of the democratic process within our congregations and in society at large;
■ The goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all.
When we put the banner up several years ago, there was a local “Black Lives Matter Grand Junction” chapter, and we also put the banner up in support of their mission statement:
“We are here to hear and protect Black voices, empower people of color, and educate on racial hardships through empathy, a sharing of stories, and love.”
It saddens us that most of the wonderful founding members of the BLM chapter (who were people of color) in Grand Junction have all left our community due to the racism they and their families experienced while living here.
We fully support the recent local racial justice efforts, which have been peaceful and collaborative.
Grand Junction is not a racially diverse community. We respect our excellent police force. So why hang a BLM banner?
We believe that the term “Black Lives Matter” is important because it is a statement from the larger dominant communities sending the message that “yes, we see you. You are important to us!”
George Floyd was killed because he was BLACK. Trayvon Martin was killed because he was BLACK, and the list goes on and on. This is why people kneel. This is why people are protesting this summer. There is an injustice that permeates our culture, and it is more prevalent than ever in this year 2020.
Until white America can begin to acknowledge the reality that race does play a role in police shootings, until white America is able to do the soul searching that says “Black Lives Matter” we are never going to get to the place where All Lives Matter.
Many Black residents of the Grand Valley have bravely shared about specific incidents of racism that they have encountered while living here.
We entreat white residents throughout the Grand Valley to listen to what they have to say and to their suggested solutions to these problems.
We invite other groups to hang their own “Black Lives Matter” banners, in solidarity with this effort. Let us work together to create a more just and inclusive community and country.
We look forward to the day when this banner is no longer needed.
Sincerely,
Rev. Wendy Jones is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley and Elizabeth High is the president of the board.