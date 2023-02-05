By HEATHER CAMMISA As a resident of Ouray County on the Western Slope, not too far from where Colorado wolves will be reintroduced this December, I welcome wolves back to their ancestral home grounds and ask all Coloradans to join me in celebrating this homecoming. The key to welcoming wolves back to Colorado will be learning how to effectively coexist with this species that once roamed abundantly in the region, and whose ecosystems have suffered tremendously in their absence over the last 75 years. True coexistence will not only benefit wolves, but will allow for the flourishing of humans, wildlife, and all members of Colorado’s multi-species community. When we protect and coexist with this top carnivore, we also protect ecosystem health and resiliency, agricultural stability and create new sustainable economies (e.g., ecotourism) in the process. Therefore, coexistence with Colorado’s future wolves will be just as beneficial to resident Coloradans as it is to wild nature. Coexistence will be crucial as we welcome back our native canid, and I take pride in working toward human-wildlife coexistence both personally and professionally. I’ve dedicated much of my professional career to wildlife coexistence and human-animal conflict resolution. Currently, I live off grid on 38 acres in Ouray County and practice wildlife coexistence daily with a rich mix of Colorado wildlife: elk, deer, bobcat, cougar, black bear, lynx, badgers and more. As someone who values this ecosystem balance and even relies on its regulating effects on smaller mammals to prevent pressures on the food production on my property, I’m in full support of adding wolves to my list of wild neighbors. The cascade of benefits from top carnivores benefits forest and animal health from top to bottom. As an avid outdoor enthusiast who hikes weekly in the local outdoors, I’ve been able to effectively coexist on the trails with my current carnivore populations of coyotes, bears, and cougars and plan to do the same with wolves. True coexistence with wolves will require human adaptation and shared landscapes by all of us, where human interactions with wolves are effectively governed to mitigate negative interactions and promote positive ones. This is why Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s current work developing a wolf management plan to govern the management of the reintroduced species is so important. This wolf management plan must guide Coloradans effectively, mitigating negative interactions and promoting positive coexistence We must ensure that CPW follows the best available science on effective strategies for ethical coexistence. The draft management plan should prioritize and concentrate solely on non-lethal management of wolves in response to livestock conflicts to ensure ethical coexistence between wolves and livestock and proper recovery of wolves in Colorado. Studies have proven a proactive non-lethal approach to reduce livestock conflicts leads to better conflict mitigation. The wolf management plan should also strictly curtail any lethal management of wolves except in extremely rare circumstances of immediate defense of life. A substantial body of research documenting human-caused mortality in North American wolves has found that policies allowing liberalized killing of wolves result in a direct increase in the hazard and incidence of illegal killings. Lastly, CPW’s draft management plan must remove the proposed Phase 4 management status allowing wolves to be classified as a “game” species, which would potentially allow recreational hunting. Current research on the recreational hunting of wolves shows this type of widespread killing as both unethical and exceedingly harmful to wolves, domestic animals and their human guardians. Join me in advocating for coexistence with our soon to be wolf neighbors. Comment on the CPW draft management plan by Feb. 22 and if you can attend one of the remaining public meetings being held across the state including in Rifle, coming up on Tuesday. Heather Cammisa, MA is a program associate for Project Coyote whose mission is to promote human-wildlife coexistence through science, education and advocacy.
