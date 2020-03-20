By BRUCE NOBLE
Is there anybody in the Grand Valley wishing for the Bureau of Land Management to fail in their effort to establish a national headquarters here in Grand Junction? Certainly there must be a few. I’m not among them however.
We’ve heard all the arguments against a BLM headquarters presence in Grand Junction. Not enough consultation with their D.C. staff prior to the relocation. (Surely the most disturbing charge, if true.) Inadequate engagement with Congress prior to the move. (Maybe, but doesn’t there have to be a political angle to this argument?) Their new headquarters building shares office space with energy companies who may be seeking BLM permits. (But is there any sizable block of office space to rent in Grand Junction without energy companies somewhere in the building?) Rumors that BLM employees don’t want to apply for jobs in Grand Junction because they fear being transferred back to D.C. in a year. (Plausible, but acting BLM Director Pendley dismisses this rumor as false.) And the list goes on and on.
My reason for wanting to see the BLM headquarters succeed in Grand Junction is quite simple: It’s good for our area. Yes, the 27 permanent positions being moved here are far fewer than many expected. Still, these are 27 new jobs that pay well and will be good for our local economy. It’s bound to produce at least a small upward bump in the housing market. It will bring more business travelers to town. It may encourage private-sector companies that do business with the BLM to co-locate here. Are those bad things? Not in my book.
And what of the argument that locating senior BLM leaders in Grand Junction will put agency decision-makers closer to the land they manage? Some will point out, as many already have, that 97% of the BLM workforce is already located in the American West. Furthermore, it’s tough to imagine that the BLM can totally abandon its presence inside the Beltway. It seems that they must retain legislative affairs and budget staff in D.C. regardless of where their official headquarters are located. Still, the BLM could capitalize on being closer to the land they manage if they approach it properly.
If the BLM’s purpose behind relocating to Grand Junction is to make it easier to award drilling permits to the energy companies located in their headquarter building, their future here is doomed. If they only want to be here to facilitate the efforts of extractive industries, they can pack their bags now. Truthfully, those things can be more easily accomplished in Washington, D.C. than they can in Grand Junction. However, if they want to use their location in Grand Junction as a platform for embracing the totality of their mission, then having senior BLM leaders closer to the land they manage may just have a future.
What do I mean by embracing the totality of their mission? There was a time when the BLM was derisively referred to as the “Bureau of Livestock & Mining.” Today’s BLM is so much more than that. They have a resource protection mission that is every bit as important as their resource extraction mission. Use the Grand Junction location as a way to demonstrate that BLM also fully accepts its resource protection mission and you go a long way toward proving that moving here was not motivated purely by the political agenda of this administration.
To me, embracing the totality of their mission involves making it visibly clear that BLM leaders have an interest in the conservation side of their mission. Visit the nearby Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area where improved access has led to an unsightly proliferation of graffiti defacing ancient Native American petroglyphs. Figure out how to augment BLM law enforcement to address this matter. Visit some of the many National Conservation Areas near Grand Junction. My understanding is that Secretary of the Interior Bruce Babbitt inaugurated the National Conservation Area program to help deepen the BLM commitment to conservation. Address the fact that these areas are seriously underfunded at the same time that their visitor numbers are increasing.
I’d be the first to admit that I enjoyed working with the BLM offices in Gunnison and Montrose during my time as superintendent of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park & Curecanti National Recreation Area. Does that make me biased? Perhaps, but it doesn’t make me wrong about wanting to see the BLM succeed in Grand Junction. Yet, without the willingness to embrace the totality of its mission, the BLM runs not only the risk of not surviving in Grand Junction, but also of losing their protected areas to other agencies that are more interested in managing them the way the Colorado public expects.
Bruce Noble recently retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison.