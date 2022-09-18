By JONATHAN GODES

As a mayor who represents a community within the Colorado River Valley Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Field Office, I want to welcome the BLM leadership team and members of the Public Lands Foundation to western Colorado. I recently joined fellow local elected officials in our region to urge the BLM to reduce federal oil and gas leasing on BLM lands within our communities, as well as to take steps to administratively protect lands with wilderness characteristics and areas of environmental concern through BLM planning processes. Doing so will protect some of our communities’ critical water resources, Indigenous cultural sites, important wildlife habitat, and treasured recreation areas.