In an effort to provide clarity and transparency to changes made this year in the negotiation process between the Mesa Valley School District 51 School Board and the Mesa Valley Education Association (MVEA), the public should understand why the board unanimously made this decision, providing historical reference and present-day realities regarding the change.

The board collectively decided not to be present in the negotiating room because it sees its role to be focused on providing overall guidance to its negotiating team, and to deliberate and vote on the negotiated proposal. The board is primarily a decision-making body, and does not typically negotiate directly with other parties regarding any other district contracts. That task is usually delegated to the administration, often with assistance and input from the district’s legal counsel. The board decided this method should also be preferred regarding the contract with MVEA.