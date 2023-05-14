In an effort to provide clarity and transparency to changes made this year in the negotiation process between the Mesa Valley School District 51 School Board and the Mesa Valley Education Association (MVEA), the public should understand why the board unanimously made this decision, providing historical reference and present-day realities regarding the change.
The board collectively decided not to be present in the negotiating room because it sees its role to be focused on providing overall guidance to its negotiating team, and to deliberate and vote on the negotiated proposal. The board is primarily a decision-making body, and does not typically negotiate directly with other parties regarding any other district contracts. That task is usually delegated to the administration, often with assistance and input from the district’s legal counsel. The board decided this method should also be preferred regarding the contract with MVEA.
This decision brings the board more in line with the practice in other districts that engage in collective bargaining. The Daily Sentinel reported in its May 6 article titled, “D51 Board, MVEA presidents discuss the start of negotiations,” that according to the Colorado Association of School Boards, “...a large number of school boards around the state do not have board members participate in negotiations with their districts’ respective teachers’ unions.”
It also returns the district closer to its historical practice. It was not until the early 2000s that the entire school board began actively participating directly in local negotiations with MVEA. Prior to that, the board designated others, including district administrators, to handle the negotiations, rather than conducting negotiations itself. For example, a former superintendent was the board’s designated negotiator on MVEA matters for a number of years.
The modern negotiation process between teachers and school districts is often complex and requires technical expertise in a range of areas, such as school operations, special education, budget and finance, salary and benefits structures, and also involves drafting and revision of detailed and interrelated contractual provisions. Given this fact, it simply makes sense to have our superintendent and most knowledgeable administrators in academics, human resources and finance lead our negotiating team with the assistance of district legal counsel.
Our decision does not signal any diminished support or respect for district teachers. Board members are in schools regularly to talk with teachers and principals, and have plentiful opportunities outside the negotiating room to hear their concerns and discuss the myriad issues facing them and our schools. Notably, all five members of our board have publicly stated our support for our staff and increased salaries, which are essential for the recruitment and retention of district teachers.
We look forward to the conclusion of the negotiations and are optimistic for an outcome that is in the best interest of students, staff, and our community.