By LAURA PACKARD
Five years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer. I went through six months of chemotherapy and a month of radiation to the chest as a treatment. I’m fortunate enough to be in remission today, and to have resumed my life as a survivor. However, if my cancer comes back I will most likely need a stem cell transplant.
Fortunately we have a great system in place in America through the National Marrow Donor program, which helps people like me find a matching donor for the procedure. Bone marrow donors save lives, lives like mine.
This is the program Lauren Boebert voted against funding.
I’m also fortunate enough to have had good health insurance, that helped me through my treatments and through cancer checkups and survivorship today. As a self-employed person, my insurance policy is through the Affordable Care Act. There is no plan B for me, and I’d be uninsurable without it. Health insurance saves lives, too.
Lauren Boebert supports repealing the ACA, and she has no plan to replace it with.
Too many people can’t afford health insurance today. I was so thrilled to see the American Rescue Plan pass a year ago. It made insurance more affordable than ever for many Coloradans and will save lives. The American Rescue Plan insurance subsidies resulted in 21% more people signing up for health insurance plans nationally over the previous year, a big leap forward.
Lauren Boebert voted against it. Not only did she vote against the American Rescue Plan, she also voted against the Build Back Better legislation, which would have extended these subsidies past 2022.
Cancer is a very personal issue to me, for obvious reasons. It is also to President Joe Biden — his oldest son,, Beau died of a brain tumor.
That didn’t stop Lauren Boebert from heckling Biden when he talked about his son’s death and the toxic effects of “burn pits” in his State of the Union address.
Not only did Boebert disrespect the Commander in Chief while his comments focused on the health of our troops, she later voted against funding medical support for our veterans that faced illness from their service to our country.
In honor of his son Beau, President Biden has championed a moonshot program to accelerate the rate of progress against cancer. This research and funding program would aim to reduce cancer deaths by 50% in the next 25 years.
Boebert voted against the budget bill that would increase NIH funding for research, National Cancer Institute research, and a new agency ARPA-H for breakthrough research on cures including cancer cures.
She is also attacking the mask mandate on airplanes that keep immunocompromised people safe while traveling.
Lauren Boebert would rather play political games and shut the government down than do her job. Trolling people on Twitter is more interesting to her than helping them. She may have blocked me on Twitter, but cancer patients and survivors’ voices will be heard.
Boebert’s poor choices and fundamental lack of interest in serving her constituents leave Colorado cancer patients and survivors — and all of us — at risk.
Laura Packard is a stage 4 cancer survivor and health care advocate, executive director of Health Care Voter and founder of Health Care Voices, a non-profit grassroots organization for adults with serious medical conditions. Follow @lpackard on Twitter.