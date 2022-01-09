By MARINA ZIMMERMAN
Like Lauren Boebert and all Coloradans, I want fewer forest fires and cleaner air. But her focus on beetle-killed timber is a smokescreen for what her “Fix our Forests” bill really does. HR 4302 appropriates $126 million annually for the Department of the Interior to mandate a yearly logging quota of 6 billion board feet of timber — with no provision that it must be beetle-kill timber, or that any part of the quota comes from Colorado forests.
In fact, as Colorado loggers and sawmill owners know, the beetle-killed, blue-stained pine has been a boon to the industry for well over a decade. The National Forest Service did allow much of it to be clear-cut, and now it’s actually running out. In an article in The Colorado Sun (reprinted in The Durango Herald on June 4, 2021), Jason Blevins interviewed numerous logging executives, sawmill owners and the executive director of the Colorado Timber Association.
Blevins quotes timber industry experts as saying that there are maybe 5-10 years of beetle-killed Ponderosa left to harvest. Colorado sawmills are already reverting back to aspen and other timbers not available in the southeastern U.S. Most of the remaining dead lodgepole pines are difficult to get to and are too old to use as lumber. Tim Kyllo, resource forester for Montrose Forest Products, told Blevins that beetle-killed Ponderosa is “just not economical anymore.” That’s right. Access to beetle-killed forests isn’t the main issue.
So what does Lauren think the bill would actually do for rural Coloradans, if it was ever passed? The Pacific Northwest would benefit the most. The timber industry in Colorado is on track for growth under the recent infrastructure bill while working closely with the Rocky Mountain Restoration Initiative. HR 4302’s focus on a federal mandate is a distraction from forest management plans already in place in Colorado. What we need is strong leadership in Washington to make sure funds already appropriated in the infrastructure bill come to our state and are put to good use.
Buying a full-page ad in some newspapers that suggests beetle-kill forests are the sole reason for our devastating fires just shows that Lauren is all flash and few facts. Her forest-themed website contains false and misleading data, and her timing is opportunistic — the recent fires in Boulder County were grass fires fanned by extreme winds, not fueled by beetle-killed forests. Her focus on bark beetle infestations is neither practical nor responsible, and it’s also out-of-date. Those fighting these fires know that once a dead tree has dropped its needles, it no longer provides fuel for explosive “canopy fires” — a live green tree provides more fuel. Unlike Lauren, I’m not interested in soundbite solutions, especially when Coloradans who really understand our forests see how shallow they are.
I am interested, though, in securing the rights of individual communities in the Colorado 3rd to best decide how to manage our own forests. As I’ve said, since 65.5% of our forest land is federal, we do have to fight for bigger chunks of those federally managed assets. But I also understand that the Forestry Service and our timber industry are already working together — they need strong support for growing and completing existing projects, not an entirely new bill to work with.
In an interview with the Durango Herald, Lauren bragged that no “environmental experts were consulted in crafting the legislation,” calling them “extremists.” Apparently, this includes the timber industry’s own environmental experts. As the U.S. Representative of the Colorado 3rd, I will invite experts in to help form policy — this wholesale dismissal of industry expertise and scientific study for political expediency just weakens our great district.
We in Colorado know that our forests are different from the forests in Alabama, Mississippi, California and Oregon. My campaign understands that in Colorado, we need to sustain the current logging industry and, at the same time, tackle the intertwined issues of wildfires, forest management, water, and land use. But we need to tackle those issues like conservative entrepreneurs to sustain and grow our economy here at home, and not use them as a photo-op to raise campaign funds.
Marina Zimmerman is a Republican running for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd District.