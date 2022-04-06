By STEVE ERKENBRACK
An exchange of viewpoints about Congress on these opinion pages last month reminded me of my most unusual job since law school: in between clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court and moving to Grand Junction to start honing my trial skills in the Mesa County DA’s Office, I worked on a sheep ranch near Baggs, Wyoming. Not as a lawyer, as a ranch hand. I developed both a deep appreciation for border collies, without whom this out-of-his-element attorney would have lost more than a few sheep, and a strong antipathy for coyotes. The experience also created an interesting lens with which to view politicians.
Shortly after this year’s State of the Union speech, George Orbanek, a former publisher of this paper, contrasted the performance of our Congressional incumbent with her predecessors. The counterpoint was then presented by a former employee of the Sentinel who castigated a number of those former Congressmen for their lack of accomplishments. One line stood out to me: “Scott McInnis’ greatest achievement in office was to name a wilderness area after himself.” There might be value in shedding light on a strand of Congressional service that has gone unnoticed.
Protecting success
In 1975, Rocky Mountain Health Plans began providing Medicare services through a model that offered access to virtually every primary care physician in the community. By the 1990s, Rocky was the only platform (other than basic fee-for-service Medicare) available throughout the state, because it was the only payment structure that worked for physicians in rural locales. Over the years, more than one Medicare beneficiary told me they couldn’t find a primary care physician until they joined Rocky.
The “secret sauce” of Rocky’s model was not a secret. It paid more for preventive care and primary care to keep people out of expensive hospitals. When folks were hospitalized, it paid primary care physicians to make rounds at the facility to monitor care. It built its own home health care program that enabled patients to go home sooner, since most people don’t relish languishing in a hospital bed. It paid nurses to contact every patient in the days after discharge to make sure they understood their discharge instructions and had the medications prescribed to prevent unnecessary and expensive readmissions.
Despite such success, Congress abruptly ended the program in the Balanced Budget Act of 1997, without notice and without public input, but Scott McInnis stepped in and led efforts to get a delay of a few years. When Congress wrangled over adding a drug benefit in 2003, Scott helped build a bipartisan coalition with other rural areas to keep Rocky’s Medicare platform in place, ultimately supported by every member of our Congressional delegation, from far left to far right. Scott was on the right committee with the credibility to demand the continuation of this model of care for his constituents.
Passing the baton
Scott’s efforts were continued by Senator Ken Salazar who, when serving on the critical Senate Finance Committee, ensured that Rocky’s home health care program — again, enabling patients to leave the hospital sooner with appropriate follow up home care — was preserved.
In 2007, Dartmouth Medical School examined the efficiency of Medicare services in every hospital region in the country. The prestigious Dartmouth Atlas confirmed what we had suspected for years: the most efficient delivery of Medicare services in the country was to be found in Mesa County, Colorado.
Washington bureaucrats had a hard time understanding how you could build a less expensive system by paying more for any component, even preventive care. Dartmouth not only proved the case, it presented a path that just about everyone now follows as the best way to build a more efficient, higher quality health system.
When Senator Michael Bennet came along and learned about the model, he embedded many of the principles in federal law and expanded them to the commercial market. He also got one more extension of Rocky’s Medicare Platform so the company could transition to a new model that is in place today.
Show dogs and sheep dogs
Herding political colleagues to secure the necessary support for a program that is crucial for constituents is hard work, but Congressional accomplishments are comprised of such efforts. The actions of Scott McInnis, Ken Salazar and Michael Bennet didn’t get much attention, so it is perhaps understandable that well-meaning people might not realize the achievements of these public servants. But thousands of Medicare beneficiaries in western Colorado owe their ability to see their doctor of choice for over 20 years to these sheepdog-like efforts to preserve that access to care.
I doubt that a border collie will ever win that annual Thanksgiving Dog Show in New York City that follows the Macy’s Parade. Show dogs are groomed to attract attention and present well. Similarly, some members of Congress like Bernie Sanders or Marjorie Taylor Green aspire to shine as the best of their partisan “breeds.” They thrill their respective supporters with the eye-catching images and attention-getting soundbites. But when it comes down to getting laws passed to help ordinary folks, I’d look for a border collie.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.