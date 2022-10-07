By GREG WALCHER

Last summer a federal judge in California vacated a series of Trump-era rules on enforcement of the Endangered Species Act (ESA). It was a disappointment to many who had worked for years on several relatively modest reforms to make the cumbersome bureaucratic process more efficient. A couple of weeks ago the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sent shockwaves across the Interior Department by invalidating that judge’s ruling, reinstating the 2019 rules, for now.