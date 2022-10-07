Last summer a federal judge in California vacated a series of Trump-era rules on enforcement of the Endangered Species Act (ESA). It was a disappointment to many who had worked for years on several relatively modest reforms to make the cumbersome bureaucratic process more efficient. A couple of weeks ago the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sent shockwaves across the Interior Department by invalidating that judge’s ruling, reinstating the 2019 rules, for now.
The ruling was an embarrassing smack-down to a district judge who thinks he can make up the law as he goes. It was especially humiliating coming from the Ninth Circuit, America’s most liberal appellate court, which almost always sides with the environmental industry in such disputes. But here the court’s ruling was short and simple, saying the lower court “clearly erred” in vacating the 2019 rules, without ruling on their legality.
The reason that matters is that the lower court had made no effort to determine whether those rules had been adopted in accordance with required legal procedures. The judge made no attempt to rule on the merits of the issue. Rather, the Biden Administration informed the court that it intended to change those rules, so the judge simply threw them out as if they became moot the moment the new administration said it didn’t like them. But the 2019 rules were not moot — they were the law. They were adopted after the complex lengthy legal process was completed, including publication of a draft, public comments, amendments and final publication.
The Biden Administration wanted to move faster than the administrative process allows, to rescind the Trump rules immediately and nationwide, without public notice or the opportunity for public comment. The judge’s ruling accomplished exactly that, until overturned by the Ninth Circuit. The higher court ruling makes clear that statutory administrative procedures must be followed to promulgate new rules. No judge has the authority to cancel federal regulations just because he supports the new administration. A district court may not vacate an agency regulation without ruling on its legal merits.
That means the 2019 rules remain in force while other legal action is pending, until the Biden Administration decides whether to change them through the full legal rule-making process.
Why all the legal wrangling over protecting endangered species, a goal that nearly all Americans support? As usual, it isn’t about species — it is about how bureaucrats interpret the law. The 50-year-old ESA is the most powerful environmental law ever enacted, and it has steadily become more powerful and intrusive.
Originally understood as an effort to save high-profile species like the bald eagle and grizzly bear, the law’s reach has grown to include 2,368 species of plants, animals, fish, birds, mollusks and worms. Another 57 species are proposed to be added, another 24 are considered “candidates for listing.” Over the life of the ESA, fewer than 3% have been recovered and “delisted,” making the goal of species recovery one of government’s most dismal failures.
That frustration led to the 2019 regulations, a few modest but important procedural changes. “Critical habitat” for listed species must be designated in areas where the species actually lives. That was a significant change from previous practice, where designated habitat often included lands where the species does not live, and in some cases never did. The Supreme Court ruled, in the 2018 Louisiana dusky gopher frog case, that such designations were not legal, so the 2019 rules conform to that ruling.
Another important change clarified the difference between “endangered” and “threatened” listings. Congress clearly intended a lower level of protection for the latter, that would allow people to go about their business while being mindful of the species. In practice, the Fish and Wildlife Service had simply adopted a blanket rule treating all listed species the same. Finally, the new rules required the agency at least to consider the possible economic impact a listing might have on rural communities before deciding, and it put a deadline on federal agency consultations, reducing the costs of delays.
Environmental industry leaders labeled the new rules as a “death sentence for polar bears,” and other alarmist rhetoric. Some corporate executives touted the changes as a panacea for decades of federal abuse. Both sides overreacted, as usual — the new rules were neither death sentence nor panacea.
Wherever one stands on these procedural issues, though, if the new administration wants to rewrite the endangered species rulebook, it will have to follow the same process every other administration had to follow.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.