On Wednesday I took my sister and her kids, who were here visiting for Thanksgiving, over into Utah to the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite, which was a major hit with my dinosaur-obsessed nephew, but it didn’t start out that way.
We had a lot on the agenda for the day, from getting two new junior ranger badges to knocking out several short hikes in Canyonlands National Park, so we started pretty early. It was cold.
The sun was still pretty low in the sky and not throwing off too much heat yet and the breeze blew the 38-degree air over any exposed flesh. The little guy was not having fun as we walked the short distance from the parking lot to the tracksite.
I didn’t blame him. I was pretty cold myself.
A funny thing happened as soon as we made it to the first theropod (three-toed carnivorous dinosaur) tracks. The cold, early morning walk didn’t bother him anymore. He was smiling, reading the interpretive signs and pointing out each track he saw.
It was great to see, and I made good on my pre-trip promise that he’d see some mind-blowing dinosaur stuff. This on top of the Trail Through Time were highlights of the trip for him.
I got to thinking as we walked back to my truck to head on to the next adventure that I needed to be more like my nephew when faced with adversity.
Everyone has had a trying few years and we’re all in various stages of bouncing back from it. I feel like I’ve partially come back from the pandemic and all the craziness of the past few years, but I still have a ways to go.
My nephew going from really not digging our walk to dinosaur bliss in no time flat is instructive to adults like myself.
I need to have a shorter memory and not dwell on whatever annoyance or struggles I’d been having and focus on the present and the future. I also need to redirect my attention from the negative and channel it into something that excites me.
For me that’s probably going to be a renewed commitment to get out on the trails more often, whether that’s hiking, mountain biking or skiing. The pandemic made staying indoors way too easy.
I also think there may be a portion of our population that has figured this out before me.
There has been much written about the “great resignation” and why America’s workers are quitting in droves. There are a lot of theories about why that is, but I have less of a theory and more of a hope about this phenomenon.
My hope is people are taking this pandemic and all the related turmoil we’ve experienced and decided to channel it in a positive way. Some people may be going back to school, starting their own business or taking a risk on a career change.
If that is what is going on with the “great resignation,” then it may all turn out with a happy society in better life situations. Wouldn’t that be nice?
Dan West is the Editorial Page Editor for The Daily Sentinel.