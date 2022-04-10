While Broncos fans in Colorado and across the country rejoiced in the team’s decision to secure the services of Russell Wilson — one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks — from the Seattle Seahawks, some were amazed at his $50 million contract.
Wilson is worth every penny because he singlehandedly transforms the Broncos into a playoff and Super Bowl contender. General Manager George Paton and team President Joe Ellis knew this was the one move they absolutely had to make if the Broncos were going to be a contender.
What many people may not realize is the move was an incredibly shrewd one financially and could provide an immediate 1,000% (i.e., 10 times) return for the current owners of the team. If this happens, it will be a stroke of financial genius by Ellis and his team.
Based on my previous experience as a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Registered Investment Advisor, the Bronco’s decision to go after Wilson struck me as creating one of the greatest and quickest financial windfalls we’ve ever seen a single transaction do in the world of sports.
This is because, unlike other franchises, the Broncos are actively up for sale. This makes the current situation unique because the team’s management is in the middle of making player deals, trading and acquiring team members for the coming season while, at the same time, managing the sale of the team.
The highest sale price of an American sports team to date was when the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association were purchased for $2.35 billion. Most recently, Forbes magazine estimated the Broncos could be worth as much as $3.75 billion.
With the addition of Wilson, prospective buyers interested in turning the Broncos into a contender suddenly are looking at a team that has instantly become a contender. This likely will attract additional potential buyers who will be enticed by the fact they could be Super Bowl winners in less than 11 months — the ultimate prize in the world of sports.
That is, rather than buying a team with a great history, but that was not expected to compete for a NFL championship, the potential buyer pool will be expanded by additional buyers who will be attracted to the possibility their new team could be atop the NFL next season — with the new owner celebrating on the field.
As a result, Wilson’s addition could easily push the bidding for the team past $4 billion. It even might reach $4.25 billion. That would make the team’s $50 million investment in its new quarterback worth an additional 250 to 500 million dollars.
Talk about a quick return on your money! Wilson hasn’t even thrown a single pass for the Broncos, but may have gifted them half a billion dollars.
Other winners of the Wilson acquisition include companies who already have locked in sponsorship deals with the Broncos. Empower Retirement’s “Empower Field at Mile High Stadium” arrangement has to be looking quite good to the company’s management today. The same applies to both large and small sponsors currently associated with the team.
Despite new legal hurdles slowing the sale of the team, Bronco fans soon will know if Wilson’s addition has attracted new buyers and, shortly after that, what the final price will be. Hopefully, we won’t be asked to cover that purchase price right away or we’ll be buying $50 cheeseburgers at Empower Field.
Aaron Harber is host of “The Aaron Harber Show.” Email him at Aaron@HarberTV.com.