One of my greatest joys has been helping to coach the local high school mountain biking teams. We get out on the trails three times each week to teach the basics of riding and racing. There is no tryout and we welcome any rider who wants to join. All the local high schools train together and share professional and volunteer coaches.
This year we had two riders take first place in regionals, our head coach was Colorado coach of the year, and we had riders awarded the state’s most-improved-rider and the state’s “trailblazer” award for overcoming great adversity. And, a local point of pride, riders from our high school team beat all the men’s teams to win the 18 Hours of Fruita race.
However, very few of our riders end up on the podium. If winning races was our main goal, then our local teams might be considered failures. In my own family, our three children have competed for Palisade High School. None of them has won a race. Our youngest, Sofia, trains very hard, whereas Gabi and Paolo are more interested in the fun of riding and the camaraderie.
Fortunately, the teams all live by a “no-drop” rule. That is, everyone goes out together, everyone comes back together and everyone stops at trail intersections so the stragglers don’t get lost. The ride groups are stratified by ability, but within the groups, everyone has each other’s back. There is still a competition with winners and a podium, but the no-drop rule ensures a place for riders of all abilities.
In order to attain its highest purpose, Grand Junction needs to be a no-drop city. We need to be a city where every child is met at the starting line with a modern school where she is taught by a passionate, expert teacher. A city where young adults can purchase a home. A city where every family has access to fresh, healthy food, parks, trails and health care services. A city of vibrant churches and non-profits for lifting up those who are lost on the trail. A city that centers the rights and needs of people at the margins — our unhoused, our people of color, our LGBTQ+ neighbors. A city where, at the finish line, older adults maintain stimulating lives through socializing, meaningful contributions, and support services. At every intersection of life, our city needs to take a pause with our families and individuals to ensure that none of us gets left behind.
Like our mountain biking teams, our city is built on competition. There are individuals and businesses who excel more than others. We rely on this competition for innovation, quality and growth. We are also fortunate to have a robust non-profit sector to help level the playing field.
Each year, the city provides millions in support to non-profits. The primary way we do this is through our annual grant program. This year, we awarded grants to more than 50 non-profits, funding projects that included building low-income housing, expanding safety-net healthcare, digging new trails, expanding after-school programs and ensuring diverse arts and culture offerings. In my mind, this is the easiest money to budget, as our small investment is leveraged to benefit our community for generations.
The application window is now open for the 2023 grants. Non-profits can find out more and apply at gjcity.org.
The high school teams are ramping up for the fall racing season. The races will be in Leadville, Eagle, Snowmass, Nathrop and Glenwood Springs. However, the training that changes lives, promotes healthy recreation, and builds friendships will all be on local dirt. I look forward to another year of competition and support — on the trails and in our city.
Randall Reitz is a member of the Grand Junction City Council.