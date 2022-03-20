It has been many years since I watched a State of the Union address. The last one I watched was given by George W. Bush. I have missed out on the outbursts and hysterics that have become part of our new normal.
No great loss.
Reading about the latest lack of decorum incident gave me some cause for reflection. During the State of the Union President Biden was discussing health conditions associated with carcinogenic smoke that was produced by burn pits on American military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin,” President Biden said during the State of the Union.
At that moment our Congressional Representative Lauren Boebert yelled, “You put them in. Thirteen of them!”
After the outburst and resultant booing subsided the President continued. “I know. One of those soldiers was my son Major Beau Biden.”
A bit of my background. I have spent many years in a variety of wildfire jobs, including 18 years as a Hotshot. In October 1998 I was transferred from being the Superintendent of the U.S. Forest Service Pike Hotshots to a fire division chief position in Grand Junction. Three months later I was diagnosed with colon cancer.
My physicians were initially confused. I was too young, lived a healthy lifestyle and had no family history. When they asked about my occupation the light-bulb came on. My decades of inhaling smoke from wildfires solved the mystery.
While going through cancer is no picnic, I believe that having a family member as an oncology patient has to be worse. I can’t imagine the grief of losing one of your children. In talking about the loss of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans to cancer, the President was being vulnerable about his loss.
Rep. Boebert has not apologized or expressed any regret over her egregious behavior. Her responses have been “I couldn’t stay silent” and said “a lot of people” thanked her for her jeering.
It is unlikely that Rep. Boebert will receive any official sanction for her outburst. Speaker Pelosi’s tantrum of publicly shredding her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union set a new threshold for what type of disrespectful behavior will be tolerated.
Most people who know me could tell you that I am not a big fan of our current president. But this is not the time and place to go into that. (If Mr. Biden is interested in knowing why, he would be welcome to give me a call so we could discuss it.) I do feel the person occupying the office of the presidency deserves some level of respect, whether I like them or not.
So we now have our congressional representative heckling our president, the father of a dead soldier, as he discussed matters relating to his private loss. She appears to take pride in her childish behavior. So patriotic. A proud day for western Colorado.
A democratic society requires a level of civility to function. Decency and compassion are foundational principles that have eroded from our current political environment. Extremist polarization on both sides has become the new normal. We can do better.
“Love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” — Galatians 5:22-23
Tim Foley was the West Zone Division Chief in Grand Junction for 10 years for fire management on USFS, NPS and BLM lands before retiring. He has a forestry degree from CSU and an MBA from CU.