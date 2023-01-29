By MATT SOPER

Colorado has two statutory laws governing wage claims that are causing confusion for both employers and employees. Many years ago, the Colorado Legislature passed the Colorado Wage Claim Act, which included a statute of limitations on wage claims. Under this act, the statute of limitations is 2 years (3 years for willful violations). This law also directed employers to keep wage records for 3 years, and employees understood that their wage claims should be brought within 2 or 3 years as well. However, another law, the Colorado Minimum Wage Act also allows an employee to bring a wage claim against an employer, and did not state a statute of limitations period, but industry practice has always presumed that it is the same (2 or 3 years statute of limitations) as under the Colorado Wage Claim Act.