Colorado has two statutory laws governing wage claims that are causing confusion for both employers and employees. Many years ago, the Colorado Legislature passed the Colorado Wage Claim Act, which included a statute of limitations on wage claims. Under this act, the statute of limitations is 2 years (3 years for willful violations). This law also directed employers to keep wage records for 3 years, and employees understood that their wage claims should be brought within 2 or 3 years as well. However, another law, the Colorado Minimum Wage Act also allows an employee to bring a wage claim against an employer, and did not state a statute of limitations period, but industry practice has always presumed that it is the same (2 or 3 years statute of limitations) as under the Colorado Wage Claim Act.
Recently, a district court ruling in Keck v. Redrock Foods, LTD (2021), created a discrepancy between the Colorado Minimum Wage Act and the Colorado Wage Claim Act. The Court found that wage claims brought under the Colorado Minimum Wage Act are subject to a 6-year statute of limitations. District Court Judge Todd Plewe in his decision stated:
“The Colorado legislature did not set a limitation for private civil actions under the Minimum Wage Act... Because the legislature did not specifically set a limitation, the legislature defaulted to the 6-year general limitation on private civil actions.”
This court ruling suddenly opens all Colorado employers to unexpected lawsuits that they may not be able to defend. The main type of wage claim filed against employers under the Colorado Minimum Wage Act today is for compensation for missed breaks. How can you (as an employer) prove an employee took a break 5 years ago when you have only been keeping records for 3 years, and your supervisors and other employee witnesses are no longer working at your company? The law cannot require you to keep records for only 3 years, then subject you to potential liability that goes back 6 years.
Currently, there is a significant number of employees who could file class action claims within a 2- or 3-year time-frame. By subjecting businesses to liability of 6 years, Keck suddenly burdened Colorado employers, especially our small businesses, with liability that is two to three times what our legislature originally deemed to be appropriate in Colorado for wage claims.
The whole point of regulation is to provide a redress for where an imbalance of power exists. Here, the state allows for a private cause of action in a timely manner for when an employee has been unjustly denied complete compensation. Colorado having two separate statutes of limitations for essentially the same wage claim is a clear example of government overregulation causing confusion and unfairness, rather than having a consistent, straightforward policy. Citizens and businesses operating in our state deserve consistency in law.
HB23-1035 is our bill to clarify the statute of limitations for the Colorado Minimum Wage Act and align it with the Colorado Wage Claim Act so our employers and employees know that in Colorado all wage claim statute of limitations are consistent. We believe the law should be fair and equitable to both plaintiffs and defendants. As a society, we don’t want a business paying employees less than they are due. If an employee isn’t being justly compensated, then they need to bring their grievance quickly so that the employee can be made whole while it is still relevant. This bill will correct the inconsistencies in the two statutes, to ensure that the employers are not overly burdened with expensive record-keeping practices, and ensure that the employees will have the ability to pull up records and call for witnesses before memories fade. A records retention law needs to be consistent with the potential liability time-frame to streamline industry practice and expectations.
With 99.5% of Colorado’s businesses considered as small, and 48% of the workforce employed in a small business, we cannot stand idle and destroy businesses through an omission of the legislature. Judge Plewe accurately levels the responsibility for this error on the State Legislature. That is why we are stepping up for our businesses and employees now and in the future.