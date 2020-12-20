By JIM SPEHAR
Somewhere back in the shadows, stage left, a very large soprano is beginning her vocal exercises. Our long national soap opera is nearing its grand finale.
The Electoral College, that over-age relic of another time when only a few men could vote, slavery was the order of the day and heat came from burning wood, has spoken. A month from now Joseph R. Biden will officially gain the shorthand title of “46.” (There’s a joke that he’s actually going to be our 46th-67th presidents, given all the recounts and re-recounts.)
It could still be a very long month until that formal transfer of power occurs. While awaiting his final flight off the south lawn, the current occupant of the White House seems intent on finding ways large and small to monkey-wrench the incoming administration, ironically sometimes via executive orders that, when utilized by Democrats, were anathema to him and to fellow GOP enablers.
Given more pressing priorities, things like an international pandemic that’s wiping out more of us each day than died on 9/11 or at Pearl Harbor and a schizophrenic economy that finds lines sometimes miles long at food banks at the same time the stock market reaches record heights, it’ll take awhile for the new administration to bat aside some of those last-minute policy speed bumps.
One Trump administration action with a high possibility of being reversed is of particular local interest — relocation of the Bureau of Land Management national headquarters from the nation’s capitol to Horizon Drive.
I don’t have a dog in this hunt. Don’t kill the messenger. But a betting man would give points on chances that William Perry Pendley’s successor will be back in Washington, D.C., before the end of Biden’s term. Here’s what I think is most likely to happen and why.
The move of 250-300 BLM employees from the nation’s capitol to offices across the West was controversial from the get-go. We all know the home field arguments, the primary one being that decisions about the bureau-managed landscapes mostly west of the Mississippi River ought to be made by folks closer to those lands. There’s merit to that if you discount the importance of proximity to the ultimate decision-makers, Congress and the executive branch, and the loss of expertise when significant numbers of high-level staffers can’t or won’t move for a variety of personal and professional reasons.
Certainly, politics come into play.
It’s worth noting that both the nominee to be Interior Secretary, N.M. Rep. Deb Haaland, and the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, questioned the moves. As did numerous organizations, including former BLM staffers and conservation groups that provide a powerful chunk of the constituency that drove the red-to-blue election results. And a General Accounting Office review of the reorganization raised questions about administration claims regarding efficiency, retaining expertise and geography.
Implementation strategies also left the Grand Junction national headquarters office vulnerable. At the time, I thought it politically brilliant, even though disappointing to locals looking through rose-colored glasses at 300 potential new jobs, to spread those positions across the West to places like Denver, Boise, Salt Lake City and elsewhere. Each location bought political support, sometimes from members of Congress who might otherwise have questions.
That now means many of those other jobs could be left at their new locations, minimizing political opposition to relocating only Grand Junctions headquarters positions and perhaps a few others back to the seat of power. Oops!
For three decades I worked with BLM folks on the ground in western Colorado and in Denver while occasionally walking that checkered floor between two murals, “The Oklahoma Land Rush” and “The Homestead and the Building of Barbed Wire Fence” to meet with officials in the former headquarters in Washington. Here’s what I came to believe.
When dealing with public lands, wildlife and energy issues, what’s most important is the quality of the people making the decisions and procedures that honor honest discussion. Neither is a function of geographic location. The biggest impediment to good, consistent decisions at the BLM staff level is being whipsawed between priorities of different administrations, “Drill Baby Drill” vs. “Wait a Minute” being just one example.
Meanwhile, that hefty lady warming up back in the shadows stage left seems to be hitting her high notes pretty well. We may not appreciate the concluding melody.
Jim Spehar’s personal knowledge of opera of any sort finds the operative word “Opry” rather than “Opera.” Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.