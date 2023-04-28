Let’s say you have a spring on your land, and you are surrounded by people living in the desert who are desperate for water. You make your living selling it to them, but I like the looks of the spring and I’m rich, so I might offer you even more than it’s worth — not to sell it to them. I don’t need the water. I just enjoy looking at it, so here is the money, and we’ll just leave the water where it is. No more use.

There is a reason that is illegal in the West. Water doesn’t belong to individuals or companies or farms; it belongs to the people. Water rights owners don’t own water. They own the right to use it. That is a property right that can be bought and sold, but only in accordance with applicable law. Part of that law prohibits people from owning water they don’t really intend to use. Why? Because water is too precious to be denied to people who need it by people who don’t.